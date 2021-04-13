Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/12
2.66 BRL   -2.92%
09:44aOI S A  : BTG Binding Proposal Overview
PU
04/12OI S A  : Material Fact - InfraCo M&A
PU
04/08OI S A  : Consent - Seventh Supplement to Consent Solicitation Statement
PU
Oi S A : BTG Binding Proposal Overview

04/13/2021 | 09:44am EDT
M&A - infra co

BTG BINDING PROPOSAL OVERVIEW

Investor Relations | April 13, 2021

IMPORTANT notice

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Brazilian regulations. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the beliefs and expectations of Oi S.A.

  • under Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity are forward-looking statements.

The words "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans," "aims" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operational factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its affiliates, or persons acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth in this notice. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Except as required under the Brazilian and U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the CVM, the SEC or other regulatory authorities in other applicable jurisdictions, the Company and its affiliates do not have any intention or obligation to update, revise or disclose any changes to any of the forward-looking statements herein in order to reflect current or future events or their developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements herein. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in reports and communications that the Company files with the CVM and the SEC.

2

OI's transformation includes the Structural separation Model, unlocking investments AND GENERATING value

Oi's STRATEGY

Infra co

OI client co

FTTH Over

Network 400,000

(10Mn+ km of

HPs) fiber

43,000 +

Fiber to

km of

more than

ducts

2,300 cities

Wholesale business:

  • White label FTTH + Naked HC
  • Connectivity and transport for operators and ISP
  • 5G Enablement

Customers:

Activities:

Infrastructure:

IPTV and OTT

Oi (residential and

Sales

Platform

business)

Marketing

Copper

Oi Solutions (Corporate

Customer care

Network transport

and Government)

Innovation/OiTo

capacity for

Copper wholesale

Oi Futuro

legacy services

Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure

Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenue predictability and greater exposure to other operators

Acceleration of investment increasing fiber network coverage

Service culture centered on customer experience and digital as the first option

Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation

@

Less need for own investment, leveraging on

an even more comprehensive network

3

Structural separation will allow FOR the creation of The

largest telecom infra co in Latin America

Infra Co

Neutral network operator with more than 400,000 km of fiber, with a plan to reach 32M HPs by 2025.

Massifying optical fiber, enabling broadband, 5G and business services

Investments of approximately R$ 20 Bn in the next 4 years. InfraCo will have a new controlling shareholder and Oi will remain with a very relevant stake (51% at closing).

A complete and modular portfolio of services, to serve different types of operators with neutral commercial treatment under competitive conditions.

  1. Wholesale contracts in place poised for significant increases with mobile and 5G growth in Brazil
  1. First end to end neutral network solution for FTTH services

Reliability and

High level of

Low

Operational

Broad range of

availability

security

latency

efficiency

solutions

Cash Flow profile

+ Capex

+ EBITDA

1

2

1

Initial investment period with high network expansion

CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure

Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX

2

and increasing EBITDA

One Infra, multiple networks...

... And all futures.

4

Deal perimeter - Structural separation of assets

INFRA CO

FTTH Fiber Assets / Data

  • FTTH Networks, Fiber Access
  • Metropolitan Networks Data Access Networks
  • Data Backbone
  • Fiber Backhaul
  • BTCM Investments / Oi Movel

Non-STFC Fiber Transmission Assets

  • Long Distance Fiber Routes
  • Fiber Backbone Equipment for SCM Capacity
  • Network Management and Operation Centers

IT Infrastructure

  • Operating Systems (OSS)
  • Wholesale Business Support Systems (BSS)
  • Corporate Systems and Support Networks

OTHERS

  • Infrastructure sharing provided by Oi
  • Right to use Oi's real state for equipment collocation
  • Dedicated real state

Wholesale Commercial Operation

  • Marketing / Sales / Wholesale Business Teams
  • Wholesale Contracts with other Operators
  • Network SWAPs

Fiber Technology and

Operations Team

NEW OI

STFC Assets

IT Infrastructure

Copper Distribution Networks

Business Support Systems for End

Copper Access Networks

Customers

STFC Switching and Distribution Equipment

BSS Consumer Customers

Public Use Telephone Network

BSS Business Customers

STFC Network Management Systems

BSS Corporate Customers

STFC Transmission Assets

Legacy Network OSS

Legacy Backbone and Backhaul

Corporate and Support Systems

Radio Transmission Networks

Corporate Network

Towers and Satellite Capacity

IT Assets Oi Soluções (Corporate

Customers)

Legacy Data Network

Customer Operations

xDSL Assets and Legacy Data Networks

Marketing / Sales / Product Development

Residential, Business and Corporate

Core, BRAS, and Associated Assets

Customers

Rights of Way and STFC Infrastructure

Oi Soluções

Rights of way agreements

Customer Service

STFC pass-through infrastructure

Support Areas

Pay tv assets

SEREDE (Field Installation and

DTH Assets

Maintenance Services)

IPTV Assets

Content Management Systems / OTT

Tahto (Customer Services)

Oi Futuro

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
