Oi S A : BTG Binding Proposal Overview

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Brazilian regulations. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the beliefs and expectations of Oi S.A.
under Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity are forward-looking statements.
The words "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans," "aims" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operational factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its affiliates, or persons acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth in this notice. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Except as required under the Brazilian and U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the CVM, the SEC or other regulatory authorities in other applicable jurisdictions, the Company and its affiliates do not have any intention or obligation to update, revise or disclose any changes to any of the forward-looking statements herein in order to reflect current or future events or their developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements herein. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in reports and communications that the Company files with the CVM and the SEC.
OI's transformation includes the Structural separation Model, unlocking investments AND GENERATING value
Oi's STRATEGY
Infra co
OI client co
FTTH Over
Network 400,000
(10Mn+ km of
HPs) fiber
43,000 +
Fiber to
km of
more than
ducts
2,300 cities
Wholesale business:
White label FTTH + Naked HC
Connectivity and transport for operators and ISP
5G Enablement
Customers:
Activities:
Infrastructure:
IPTV and OTT
Oi (residential and
Sales
Platform
business)
Marketing
Copper
Oi Solutions (Corporate
Customer care
Network transport
and Government)
Innovation/OiTo
capacity for
Copper wholesale
Oi Futuro
legacy services
Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure
Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenue predictability and greater exposure to other operators
Acceleration of investment increasing fiber network coverage
Service culture centered on customer experience and digital as the first option
Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation
@
Less need for own investment, leveraging on
an even more comprehensive network
Structural separation will allow FOR the creation of The
largest telecom infra co in Latin America
Infra Co
Neutral network operator with more than 400,000 km of fiber, with a plan to reach 32M HPs by 2025.
Massifying optical fiber, enabling broadband, 5G and business services
Investments of approximately R$ 20 Bn in the next 4 years. InfraCo will have a new controlling shareholder and Oi will remain with a very relevant stake (51% at closing).
A complete and modular portfolio of services, to serve different types of operators with neutral commercial treatment under competitive conditions.
Wholesale contracts in place poised for significant increases with mobile and 5G growth in Brazil
First end to end neutral network solution for FTTH services
Reliability and
High level of
Low
Operational
Broad range of
availability
security
latency
efficiency
solutions
Cash Flow profile
+ Capex
+ EBITDA
1
2
1
Initial investment period with high network expansion
CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure
Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX
2
and increasing EBITDA
One Infra, multiple networks...
... And all futures.
Deal perimeter - Structural separation of assets
INFRA CO
FTTH Fiber Assets / Data
FTTH Networks, Fiber Access
Metropolitan Networks Data Access Networks
Data Backbone
Fiber Backhaul
BTCM Investments / Oi Movel
Non-STFC Fiber Transmission Assets
Long Distance Fiber Routes
Fiber Backbone Equipment for SCM Capacity
Network Management and Operation Centers
IT Infrastructure
Operating Systems (OSS)
Wholesale Business Support Systems (BSS)
Corporate Systems and Support Networks
OTHERS
Infrastructure sharing provided by Oi
Right to use Oi's real state for equipment collocation
Dedicated real state
Wholesale Commercial Operation
Marketing / Sales / Wholesale Business Teams
Wholesale Contracts with other Operators
Network SWAPs
Fiber Technology and
Operations Team
NEW OI
STFC Assets
IT Infrastructure
Copper Distribution Networks
Business Support Systems for End
Copper Access Networks
Customers
STFC Switching and Distribution Equipment
BSS Consumer Customers
Public Use Telephone Network
BSS Business Customers
STFC Network Management Systems
BSS Corporate Customers
STFC Transmission Assets
Legacy Network OSS
Legacy Backbone and Backhaul
Corporate and Support Systems
Radio Transmission Networks
Corporate Network
Towers and Satellite Capacity
IT Assets Oi Soluções (Corporate
Customers)
Legacy Data Network
Customer Operations
xDSL Assets and Legacy Data Networks
Marketing / Sales / Product Development
Residential, Business and Corporate
Core, BRAS, and Associated Assets
Customers
Rights of Way and STFC Infrastructure
Oi Soluções
Rights of way agreements
Customer Service
STFC pass-through infrastructure
Support Areas
Pay tv assets
SEREDE (Field Installation and
DTH Assets
Maintenance Services)
IPTV Assets
Content Management Systems / OTT
Tahto (Customer Services)
Oi Futuro
