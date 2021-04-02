Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oi S A : Consent - Supplement to Consent Solicitation Statement

04/02/2021 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

(a corporation organized under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil)

Supplement to its

Solicitation of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Indenture Related to the

U.S.$1,653,557,000 10.000/12.000% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2025

(CUSIP No. P7354P AA2;

ISIN No. USP7354PAA23)

Supplement (the "Supplement") to Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization's Consent Solicitation Statement dated February 18, 2021 (as so supplemented, the "Statement"), relating to the solicitation of consents from holders to effect certain proposed amendments to the Indenture. Terms used but not defined in this Supplement have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Statement. Except as set forth herein, the contents of the Statement remain as set forth therein.

_______________________

The Company hereby amends and supplements the terms of the Consent Solicitation and the Statement as set forth below.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Statement, each of the Expiration Date, Revocation Deadline and Record Date is amended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 9, 2021.

______________________

The consummation of the Consent Solicitation is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in this Statement. See "The Consent Solicitation-Conditions to the Consent Solicitation."

______________________

Questions with respect to the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Information Agent or to the Solicitation Agent at their respective telephone numbers and addresses set forth in the Statement.

______________________

The date of this Supplement is April 1, 2021

1

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 11:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OI S.A.
07:14aOI S A  : Consent - Supplement to Consent Solicitation Statement
PU
03/31OI S A  : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter
PU
03/30OI S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Adjusted time of the Annual and Extraordinary..
PU
03/30OI S A  : Material Fact - Sale of the Tower UPI
PU
03/30OI S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Art. 133 of Law 6,404
PU
03/30OI S A  : Call Notice Annual and ESGM April 30, 2021
PU
03/29OI S A  : Manual for Shareholders Participation ESGM April 19, 2021
PU
03/29OI S A  : Distance Voting Ballot ESGM April 19,2021
PU
03/29OI S A  : Protocol and Justification of merger Telemar Norte Leste
PU
03/29OI S A  : Protocol and Justification os Partial Spin-Off BTCM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 652 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net income 2020 -9 839 M -1 723 M -1 723 M
Net Debt 2020 24 598 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 365 M 2 000 M 1 991 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.-6.74%2 000
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.02%241 254
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.01%118 945
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.35%96 276
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.20%93 739
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY18.49%66 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ