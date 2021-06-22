Oi S A : Judicial administrator's report relating to April 2021 financial information of Oi S.A. and some of its subsidiaries filled within the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro on June 15, 2021 (English Translation) (Form 6-K)
CONSOLIDATED DEBTORS
AGO/18
SET/18
OUT/18
NOV/18
DEZ/18
JAN/19
FEV/19
MAR/19
ABR/19
MAI/19
JUN/19
JUL/19
AGO/19
SET/19
OUT/19
NOV/19
DEZ/19
JAN/20
FEV/20
MAR/20
ABR/20
MAI/20
JUN/20
JUL/20
AGO/20
SET/20
OUT/20
NOV/20
DEZ/20
JAN/21
FEV/21
MAR/21
ABR/21
Initial Balance - Financial Cash
4.677
4.721
4.815
4.379
4.362
4.469
7.515
5.943
6.010
4.614
4.306
4.145
3.621
3.083
3.060
2.612
2.239
1.910
3.761
5.929
5.602
4.859
4.754
4.871
5.639
5.392
5.108
4.988
4.367
3.972
3.260
1.852
2.549
Receivables
2.659
2.694
2.898
2.815
2.645
2.463
2.400
2.248
2.090
2.815
2.110
2.369
1.991
2.033
2.119
2.013
2.412
2.303
1.782
2.066
1.994
1.908
2.051
2.057
2.159
2.120
2.388
2.330
2.441
1.832
1.969
1.983
2.141
Customers
1.731
1.681
1.808
1.807
1.697
1.628
1.541
1.572
1.570
1.660
1.496
1.616
1.511
1.495
1.563
1.473
1.652
1.494
1.353
1.475
1.361
1.455
1.461
1.477
1.393
1.425
1.476
1.372
1.676
1.300
1.371
1.504
1.359
Network Use Services
210
205
204
192
192
177
191
151
6
252
5
43
9
9
8
5
19
6
14
2
3
1
3
15
112
202
97
99
80
58
30
38
Dealers
518
420
414
478
412
498
400
411
427
446
395
453
433
421
443
421
443
488
368
405
387
384
435
434
424
445
425
432
466
423
371
415
381
Others
200
388
472
338
344
160
268
114
87
457
214
257
38
108
105
114
298
315
47
184
244
70
156
142
326
137
284
429
200
30
169
34
363
Payments
(2.279)
(2.276)
(2.751)
(2.432)
(2.285)
(2.733)
(2.805)
(1.821)
(2.964)
(2.560)
(1.743)
(2.207)
(1.577)
(1.471)
(1.694)
(1.792)
(2.082)
(2.031)
(2.057)
(1.669)
(2.108)
(1.430)
(1.609)
(1.529)
(1.829)
(1.628)
(1.944)
(2.376)
(2.166)
(2.093)
(2.665)
(2.084)
(2.625)
Personnel
(170)
(140)
(137)
(133)
(244)
(200)
(172)
(144)
(320)
(180)
(152)
(151)
(138)
(136)
(125)
(134)
(235)
(177)
(147)
(133)
(244)
(123)
(133)
(123)
(109)
(120)
(177)
(189)
(226)
(187)
(142)
(132)
(341)
Material and Service Suppliers
(1.604)
(1.640)
(2.048)
(1.775)
(1.508)
(1.829)
(1.670)
(1.239)
(1.496)
(1.905)
(1.112)
(1.640)
(1.178)
(960)
(1.273)
(1.274)
(1.553)
(1.646)
(1.125)
(1.212)
(1.494)
(1.032)
(1.222)
(1.122)
(1.367)
(1.211)
(1.475)
(1.797)
(1.573)
(1.483)
(1.671)
(1.621)
(1.863)
Materials/Services
(1.393)
(1.433)
(1.842)
(1.581)
(1.315)
(1.649)
(1.478)
(1.087)
(1.490)
(1.654)
(1.105)
(1.594)
(1.169)
(951)
(1.264)
(1.268)
(1.536)
(1.640)
(1.111)
(1.208)
(1.489)
(1.030)
(1.220)
(1.119)
(1.348)
(1.097)
(1.272)
(1.702)
(1.472)
(1.399)
(1.608)
(1.587)
(1.821)
Plant Maintenance
(297)
(299)
(300)
(347)
(425)
(406)
(344)
(305)
(324)
(322)
(331)
(336)
(348)
(329)
(339)
(371)
(393)
(357)
(287)
(291)
(302)
(262)
(243)
(195)
(204)
(192)
(215)
(184)
(238)
(185)
(247)
(227)
(214)
Rentals
(349)
(329)
(336)
(338)
(297)
(401)
(438)
(273)
(407)
(432)
(255)
(424)
(292)
(194)
(368)
(311)
(254)
(424)
(336)
(324)
(338)
(306)
(344)
(271)
(276)
(265)
(330)
(461)
(467)
(507)
(576)
(414)
(349)
Data Processing /Printing Company
(122)
(103)
(134)
(129)
(97)
(134)
(122)
(108)
(139)
(94)
(99)
(126)
(94)
(10)
(28)
(156)
(185)
(185)
(66)
(77)
(111)
(80)
(69)
(45)
(62)
(70)
(80)
(54)
(55)
(70)
(103)
(112)
(109)
Call Center Service /Collection
(138)
(104)
(138)
(147)
(163)
(129)
(155)
(113)
(135)
(138)
(121)
(116)
(128)
(124)
(103)
(125)
(143)
(112)
(134)
(110)
(79)
(83)
(85)
(84)
(106)
(110)
(98)
(105)
(120)
(82)
(104)
(90)
(94)
Dealerships
(108)
(109)
(112)
(116)
(110)
(115)
(115)
(105)
(100)
(109)
(99)
(103)
(98)
(102)
(101)
(103)
(99)
(103)
(128)
(99)
(103)
(95)
(102)
(93)
(91)
(90)
(85)
(92)
(89)
(88)
(94)
(96)
(94)
Consultancies
/ Audits / Fees
(71)
(45)
(96)
(74)
(52)
(124)
(50)
(34)
(76)
(42)
(24)
(71)
(41)
(25)
(39)
(32)
(31)
(76)
(95)
(47)
(41)
(43)
(43)
(47)
(41)
(53)
(43)
(42)
(36)
(57)
(40)
(58)
(36)
Other Services/Payments
(308)
(444)
(726)
(430)
(171)
(340)
(254)
(149)
(309)
(517)
(176)
(418)
(168)
(167)
(286)
(170)
(431)
(383)
(65)
(259)
(515)
(163)
(335)
(382)
(568)
(317)
(420)
(764)
(468)
(410)
(444)
(591)
(925)
Network Use Services
(211)
(207)
(206)
(194)
(193)
(180)
(192)
(152)
(6)
(251)
(7)
(46)
(9)
(9)
(9)
(6)
(17)
(6)
(14)
(4)
(5)
(1)
(2)
(4)
(19)
(115)
(203)
(96)
(101)
(84)
(63)
(34)
(42)
Taxes
(487)
(516)
(551)
(543)
(523)
(683)
(566)
(524)
(1.221)
(500)
(501)
(478)
(407)
(400)
(384)
(404)
(368)
(402)
(365)
(365)
(392)
(323)
(329)
(344)
(394)
(337)
(356)
(400)
(404)
(383)
(369)
(424)
(448)
Judicial Deposits
46
40
41
55
75
34
51
91
78
41
32
71
153
29
88
33
86
200
41
47
29
55
81
71
46
44
77
97
49
18
29
112
59
Contingencies
(4)
(2)
(1)
(12)
(5)
(6)
(5)
(5)
(16)
(10)
(9)
(7)
(4)
(13)
(12)
(6)
(4)
(6)
(6)
(7)
(6)
(10)
(4)
(4)
(14)
(86)
(12)
(58)
(18)
(20)
(33)
Mediation / Supplier Partners
(64)
(16)
(54)
(35)
(73)
(50)
(442)
(457)
(494)
Investments
(363)
(339)
(582)
(421)
(344)
(603)
(482)
(384)
(540)
(672)
(544)
(702)
(656)
(592)
(881)
(596)
(661)
(685)
(748)
(693)
(660)
(591)
(512)
(520)
(528)
(592)
(473)
(463)
(525)
(257)
(274)
(335)
(144)
Telemar
(178)
(147)
(222)
(193)
(174)
(234)
(208)
(172)
(230)
(279)
(206)
(245)
(232)
(215)
(245)
(212)
(185)
(195)
(195)
(192)
(262)
(176)
(196)
(146)
(177)
(186)
(147)
(145)
(216)
(113)
(167)
(229)
(76)
Oi S.A.
(47)
(64)
(76)
(58)
(46)
(103)
(83)
(51)
(81)
(99)
(54)
(83)
(61)
(62)
(88)
(54)
(62)
(66)
(88)
(83)
(60)
(89)
(63)
(56)
(53)
(74)
(42)
(55)
(54)
(29)
(51)
(79)
(36)
Oi Móvel
(138)
(128)
(284)
(170)
(124)
(266)
(191)
(161)
(229)
(294)
(284)
(374)
(363)
(315)
(548)
(330)
(414)
(424)
(465)
(417)
(338)
(326)
(252)
(317)
(298)
(332)
(285)
(263)
(255)
(114)
(56)
(27)
(33)
Operational Generation
17
79
(435)
(38)
16
(873)
(887)
43
(1.414)
(417)
(177)
(540)
(242)
(30)
(456)
(375)
(331)
(413)
(1.023)
(295)
(774)
(113)
(69)
8
(197)
(101)
(30)
(509)
(250)
(517)
(970)
(436)
(629)
Capital Increase
4.007
Pharol Agreement
(106)
1
Non Core
121
4
20
0
23
14
1
13
1.124
87
Intra-group Operations
(1)
14
100
17
(109)
(201)
(181)
(144)
(164)
(198)
Financial Transactions
28
15
(1)
21
23
18
(685)
24
17
9
16
16
(296)
7
8
2
2
2.264
3.070
(48)
31
8
186
759
56
(2)
91
8
6
3
(450)
(25)
(13)
Dividends and IOC
54
0
0
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
34
Final Balance - Financial Cash
4.721
4.815
4.379
4.362
4.469
7.515
5.943
6.010
4.614
4.306
4.145
3.621
3.083
3.060
2.612
2.239
1.910
3.761
5.929
5.602
4.859
4.754
4.871
5.639
5.392
5.108
4.988
4.367
3.972
3.260
1.852
2.549
1.995
Sales 2021
19 165 M
3 836 M
3 836 M
Net income 2021
-3 372 M
-675 M
-675 M
Net Debt 2021
24 511 M
4 905 M
4 905 M
P/E ratio 2021
-1,38x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9 332 M
1 863 M
1 868 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,77x
EV / Sales 2022
1,85x
Nbr of Employees
13 305
Free-Float
94,2%
OI S.A. -20.92% 1 851