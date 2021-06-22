Log in
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Oi S A : Judicial administrator's report relating to April 2021 financial information of Oi S.A. and some of its subsidiaries filled within the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro on June 15, 2021 (English Translation) (Form 6-K)

06/22/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED DEBTORS AGO/18 SET/18 OUT/18 NOV/18 DEZ/18 JAN/19 FEV/19 MAR/19 ABR/19 MAI/19 JUN/19 JUL/19 AGO/19 SET/19 OUT/19 NOV/19 DEZ/19 JAN/20 FEV/20 MAR/20 ABR/20 MAI/20 JUN/20 JUL/20 AGO/20 SET/20 OUT/20 NOV/20 DEZ/20 JAN/21 FEV/21 MAR/21 ABR/21
Initial Balance - Financial Cash 4.677 4.721 4.815 4.379 4.362 4.469 7.515 5.943 6.010 4.614 4.306 4.145 3.621 3.083 3.060 2.612 2.239 1.910 3.761 5.929 5.602 4.859 4.754 4.871 5.639 5.392 5.108 4.988 4.367 3.972 3.260 1.852 2.549
Receivables 2.659 2.694 2.898 2.815 2.645 2.463 2.400 2.248 2.090 2.815 2.110 2.369 1.991 2.033 2.119 2.013 2.412 2.303 1.782 2.066 1.994 1.908 2.051 2.057 2.159 2.120 2.388 2.330 2.441 1.832 1.969 1.983 2.141
Customers 1.731 1.681 1.808 1.807 1.697 1.628 1.541 1.572 1.570 1.660 1.496 1.616 1.511 1.495 1.563 1.473 1.652 1.494 1.353 1.475 1.361 1.455 1.461 1.477 1.393 1.425 1.476 1.372 1.676 1.300 1.371 1.504 1.359
Network Use Services 210 205 204 192 192 177 191 151 6 252 5 43 9 9 8 5 19 6 14 2 3 1 3 15 112 202 97 99 80 58 30 38
Dealers 518 420 414 478 412 498 400 411 427 446 395 453 433 421 443 421 443 488 368 405 387 384 435 434 424 445 425 432 466 423 371 415 381
Others 200 388 472 338 344 160 268 114 87 457 214 257 38 108 105 114 298 315 47 184 244 70 156 142 326 137 284 429 200 30 169 34 363
Payments (2.279) (2.276) (2.751) (2.432) (2.285) (2.733) (2.805) (1.821) (2.964) (2.560) (1.743) (2.207) (1.577) (1.471) (1.694) (1.792) (2.082) (2.031) (2.057) (1.669) (2.108) (1.430) (1.609) (1.529) (1.829) (1.628) (1.944) (2.376) (2.166) (2.093) (2.665) (2.084) (2.625)
Personnel (170) (140) (137) (133) (244) (200) (172) (144) (320) (180) (152) (151) (138) (136) (125) (134) (235) (177) (147) (133) (244) (123) (133) (123) (109) (120) (177) (189) (226) (187) (142) (132) (341)
Material and Service Suppliers (1.604) (1.640) (2.048) (1.775) (1.508) (1.829) (1.670) (1.239) (1.496) (1.905) (1.112) (1.640) (1.178) (960) (1.273) (1.274) (1.553) (1.646) (1.125) (1.212) (1.494) (1.032) (1.222) (1.122) (1.367) (1.211) (1.475) (1.797) (1.573) (1.483) (1.671) (1.621) (1.863)
Materials/Services (1.393) (1.433) (1.842) (1.581) (1.315) (1.649) (1.478) (1.087) (1.490) (1.654) (1.105) (1.594) (1.169) (951) (1.264) (1.268) (1.536) (1.640) (1.111) (1.208) (1.489) (1.030) (1.220) (1.119) (1.348) (1.097) (1.272) (1.702) (1.472) (1.399) (1.608) (1.587) (1.821)
Plant Maintenance (297) (299) (300) (347) (425) (406) (344) (305) (324) (322) (331) (336) (348) (329) (339) (371) (393) (357) (287) (291) (302) (262) (243) (195) (204) (192) (215) (184) (238) (185) (247) (227) (214)
Rentals (349) (329) (336) (338) (297) (401) (438) (273) (407) (432) (255) (424) (292) (194) (368) (311) (254) (424) (336) (324) (338) (306) (344) (271) (276) (265) (330) (461) (467) (507) (576) (414) (349)
Data Processing /Printing Company (122) (103) (134) (129) (97) (134) (122) (108) (139) (94) (99) (126) (94) (10) (28) (156) (185) (185) (66) (77) (111) (80) (69) (45) (62) (70) (80) (54) (55) (70) (103) (112) (109)
Call Center Service /Collection (138) (104) (138) (147) (163) (129) (155) (113) (135) (138) (121) (116) (128) (124) (103) (125) (143) (112) (134) (110) (79) (83) (85) (84) (106) (110) (98) (105) (120) (82) (104) (90) (94)
Dealerships (108) (109) (112) (116) (110) (115) (115) (105) (100) (109) (99) (103) (98) (102) (101) (103) (99) (103) (128) (99) (103) (95) (102) (93) (91) (90) (85) (92) (89) (88) (94) (96) (94)
Consultancies / Audits / Fees (71) (45) (96) (74) (52) (124) (50) (34) (76) (42) (24) (71) (41) (25) (39) (32) (31) (76) (95) (47) (41) (43) (43) (47) (41) (53) (43) (42) (36) (57) (40) (58) (36)
Other Services/Payments (308) (444) (726) (430) (171) (340) (254) (149) (309) (517) (176) (418) (168) (167) (286) (170) (431) (383) (65) (259) (515) (163) (335) (382) (568) (317) (420) (764) (468) (410) (444) (591) (925)
Network Use Services (211) (207) (206) (194) (193) (180) (192) (152) (6) (251) (7) (46) (9) (9) (9) (6) (17) (6) (14) (4) (5) (1) (2) (4) (19) (115) (203) (96) (101) (84) (63) (34) (42)
Taxes (487) (516) (551) (543) (523) (683) (566) (524) (1.221) (500) (501) (478) (407) (400) (384) (404) (368) (402) (365) (365) (392) (323) (329) (344) (394) (337) (356) (400) (404) (383) (369) (424) (448)
Judicial Deposits 46 40 41 55 75 34 51 91 78 41 32 71 153 29 88 33 86 200 41 47 29 55 81 71 46 44 77 97 49 18 29 112 59
Contingencies (4) (2) (1) (12) (5) (6) (5) (5) (16) (10) (9) (7) (4) (13) (12) (6) (4) (6) (6) (7) (6) (10) (4) (4) (14) (86) (12) (58) (18) (20) (33)
Mediation / Supplier Partners (64) (16) (54) (35) (73) (50) (442) (457) (494)
Investments (363) (339) (582) (421) (344) (603) (482) (384) (540) (672) (544) (702) (656) (592) (881) (596) (661) (685) (748) (693) (660) (591) (512) (520) (528) (592) (473) (463) (525) (257) (274) (335) (144)
Telemar (178) (147) (222) (193) (174) (234) (208) (172) (230) (279) (206) (245) (232) (215) (245) (212) (185) (195) (195) (192) (262) (176) (196) (146) (177) (186) (147) (145) (216) (113) (167) (229) (76)
Oi S.A. (47) (64) (76) (58) (46) (103) (83) (51) (81) (99) (54) (83) (61) (62) (88) (54) (62) (66) (88) (83) (60) (89) (63) (56) (53) (74) (42) (55) (54) (29) (51) (79) (36)
Oi Móvel (138) (128) (284) (170) (124) (266) (191) (161) (229) (294) (284) (374) (363) (315) (548) (330) (414) (424) (465) (417) (338) (326) (252) (317) (298) (332) (285) (263) (255) (114) (56) (27) (33)
Operational Generation 17 79 (435) (38) 16 (873) (887) 43 (1.414) (417) (177) (540) (242) (30) (456) (375) (331) (413) (1.023) (295) (774) (113) (69) 8 (197) (101) (30) (509) (250) (517) (970) (436) (629)
Capital Increase 4.007
Pharol Agreement (106) 1
Non Core 121 4 20 0 23 14 1 13 1.124 87
Intra-group Operations (1) 14 100 17 (109) (201) (181) (144) (164) (198)
Financial Transactions 28 15 (1) 21 23 18 (685) 24 17 9 16 16 (296) 7 8 2 2 2.264 3.070 (48) 31 8 186 759 56 (2) 91 8 6 3 (450) (25) (13)
Dividends and IOC 54 0 0 0 (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) 34
Final Balance - Financial Cash 4.721 4.815 4.379 4.362 4.469 7.515 5.943 6.010 4.614 4.306 4.145 3.621 3.083 3.060 2.612 2.239 1.910 3.761 5.929 5.602 4.859 4.754 4.871 5.639 5.392 5.108 4.988 4.367 3.972 3.260 1.852 2.549 1.995

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 19:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 165 M 3 836 M 3 836 M
Net income 2021 -3 372 M -675 M -675 M
Net Debt 2021 24 511 M 4 905 M 4 905 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 332 M 1 863 M 1 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 13 305
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.-20.92%1 851
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.99%233 458
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.03%131 087
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%128 295
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.10%100 656
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.81%92 827