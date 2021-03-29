Oi S A : Management Proposal ESGM April 19, 2021

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 3330029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

Management Proposal ("Proposal") to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the registered office of Oi S.A. - In Judicial reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 481 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or "CVM") of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction No. 481/09").

Messrs. Shareholders,

The Company's management hereby presents to its shareholders its proposal on the subject matters included in the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2021 ("EGM"), at 3:00 p.m., at the Company's registered office, as per the Call Notice presented in Annex I to this Proposal, as follows:

(1) Consideration and resolution on the issuance, by the Company, of the declaration required by Judgment No. 1, dated January 8, 2021, which gave rise to the Prior Consent from the National Telecommunications Agency (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações), or Anatel, for the merger of Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Telemar"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oi, with and into the Company, as provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan.

The Judicial Reorganization Plan of Oi and its direct and indirect subsidiaries in judicial reorganization (respectively, the "JRP" and the "Companies in Judicial Reorganization") establishes the adoption of a series of measures by the Companies in Judicial Reoganization in order to overcome their momentary economic and financial crisis, among which the implementation of corporate reorganization transactions with a view to optimizing the operations and increasing the results of the Companies in Judicial Reoganization and other direct and indirect subsidiaries of Oi (all, together with the Companies in Judicial Reoganization, the "Oi Companies"), as well as obtaining a more efficient and adequate structure for the implementation of the proposals set forth in the JRP and the continuity of the activities of the Oi Companies.

One of these transactions, expressly established in Annex 7.1 of the JRP, is the merger, by Oi, of its wholly-owned subsidiary Telemar, pursuant to articles 227 et seq. of Law No. 6,404/1976 (the "Merger"), which will be submitted to the shareholders, including all of its terms and conditions, when item (6) of the Extraordinary General Meeting to which this Proposal refers is addressed.

In the Decision No. 01/2021, Anatel granted conditioned prior consent to the Merger, subject to the publication, in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive, of the act of transfer to Oi of thelicenses held by Telemar for the provision of public and private land switched telephone service ("STFC") and multimedia communication service ("SCM"), including the associated radio frequency rights of use.

In turn, the issuance and publication of such act of transfer of licenses are subject to (i) the conclusion of a tariff revision procedure for the STFC provided under the public service regime by Oi, pursuant to article 86, sole paragraph, I, of Law No. 9472/1997 ("General Telecommunications Law" or "LGT") or, alternatively (ii) the submission to Anatel of an express statement by Oi, duly approved at a General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, whereby Oi (ii.a) acknowledges and fully undertakes the economic and financial risks associated with the outcome of the referred tariff revision procedure, including those arising from the uncertainty regarding the process and the amounts to be stipulated by Anatel, and (ii.b) waives the rights to any restoration of the financial status under the concession agreement, as a result of the tariff revision procedure, which will imply, in the extrajudicial scope, the loss of the right to appeal administratively and to request arbitration, and in the judicial scope, the resolution of the merit of the dispute by waiver of the right on which the claim is based, under the terms of article 487, item III, letter "c", of Law No. 13,105/2015 ("Civil Procedure Code").

Accordingly, the management of Oi submits to the approval of its shareholders the proposal to issue a statement pursuant to Annex II in order to comply with Anatel's Decision No. 01/2021 and enable the implementation of the Merger, which will bring significant administrative and economic benefits to the Oi Companies through the consolidation of the two companies and the activities they develop, reducing costs and generating synergy gains for greater efficiency in the provision of services. For information purposes, it is worth mentioning that the amount involved in the discussion which the Company proposes to waive, by issuing said statement, is around R$ 270,000.00 (two hundred and seventy thousand Brazilian Reais), in accordance with the information in the case record of the tariff revision process pending before Anatel.

If the tariff revision procedure for the services provided under the public system by Oi, which is currently in progress at Anatel, is concluded prior to the holding of the Meeting, the submission of the statement and, consequently, its approval will not be necessary.

On the other hand, if the process has not been finalized by the time of the Meeting, the issuance of the statement will be required so that it is not necessary to wait for the conclusion of the tariff revision procedure, so that the act of transfer of Telemar's licenses can be issued and published and the Merger can be implemented. As there is no regulatory deadline for the conclusion of the tariff revision procedure or for the issuance and publication of the act of transfer of the licenses, failure to issue the statement by the Company could lead to delays in the returns expected from the Merger.

(2) Ratification of the appointment and engagement of the specialized company Meden

Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. ("Meden"), responsible for preparing (i) the appraisal report, at book value, of Telemar's shareholders' equity, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity, (ii) the valuation report of the shareholders' net equity

of the Company and Telemar, at market prices, on the same date and according to the same criteria, for purposes of article 264 of Law no. 6.404/1976 (the "Brazilian Corporation Law"), (iii) the valuation report containing the economic and financial valuations of Telemar and Oi, according to the discounted cash flow method, and (iv) the valuation report of the spun-off portion of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia S.A.

("BTCM"), indirect subsidiary of the Company, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity (jointly, the "Valuation Reports").

The management of Oi proposes the ratification of the appointment and engagement, by the Company, of the specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda., a limited liability company with registered office at Rua Primeiro de Março, nº 23, pavimento 2, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Postal Code [CEP] 20010-904, taxpayer identification (CNPJ/ME) number 27.936.447/0001-23, to prepare the Appraisal Reports.

Information regarding the appraisers, as required by Annex 21 to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, is available in Annex III to this Proposal.

(3)Evaluation and deliberation about the valuation reports prepared by Meden, for purposes of the merger of Telemar by the Company.

Management proposes the approval, for the purposes of the merger of Telemar by the Company, of (i) the appraisal report, at book value, of Telemar's shareholders' equity, to be merged with and into the Company's shareholders' equity, based on Telemar's financial statements on the base date December 31, 2020; (ii) the appraisal report on the shareholders' equity of the Company and Telemar, at market prices, according to the same criteria and on the base date December 31, 2020, solely for purposes of article 264 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and (iii) the appraisal report containing the economic-financial valuations of Telemar and Oi, according to the discounted cash flow method (all three together, the "Merger Appraisal Reports"), which constitute Annexes IV, V and VI to this Proposal, respectively.

(4) Evaluation and deliberation about the valuation report prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the transfer of the spun-off portion of BTCM to the Company.

Management proposes the approval of the appraisal report of the spun-off portion of BTCM, for the purposes of its merger into the Company's shareholders' equity. The report was prepared based on BTCM's financial statements on the base date December 31, 2020 ("Partial Spin-off Appraisal Report"), as per Annex VII to this Proposal.

(5) Examination, discussion and resolution on the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of

Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization with and into Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Merger"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the merger of Telemar with and into the Company ("Merger").

The Company's management proposes the approval of the Protocol and Justification of the Merger, as well as its annexes and relevant documents, which reflect the terms and conditions of the Merger, in accordance with Annex VIII.

(6) Resolution on the Merger proposal, under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of the Merger and pursuant to article 227 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and the corresponding amendment to the caput of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the issuance of common shares to be held in treasury as a result of the Merger, without changing the amount of its capital stock.

The Company's management submits the Merger proposal to the approval of its shareholders, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Protocol and Justification of the Merger and the Merger Appraisal Reports.

The Merger is one of the corporate reorganizations contemplated in the JRP with a view to optimizing the operations and increasing the results of the Companies under Reorganization and Oi's other direct and indirect subsidiaries, as well as obtaining a more efficient and appropriate structure for the implementation of the proposals set forth in the JRP and the continuity of the activities of the Oi Companies. As a result of the Merger, Telemar will cease to exist and Oi will succeed it, on a universal basis, to all of its assets, rights and obligations.

Management clarifies that the Merger will not result in an increase in Oi's shareholders' equity, as all of the shares of Telemar are held by Oi, which already has the consolidated record of

Telemar, by equity accounting, in its consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, Oi's capital stock will not be altered as a result of the Merger.

Upon the merger, one hundred and ninety-two million, one hundred and fifty-three thousand, five hundred and forty-four (192,153,544) registered common shares and two hundred and seven million, seven thousand and one hundred and twenty-seven (207,007,127) registered

Class "A" preferred shares issued by Telemar shall be extinguished and thirty million, five hundred and ninety-five thousand, six hundred and sixteen (30,595,616) registered Class "A" preferred shares issued by Telemar shall be replaced by six hundred and forty-four million, nineteen thousand and ninety (644,019,090) common shares issued by Oi, to be held in treasury, as set forth in article 226, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law and having observed the limit set forth in CVM Instruction No. 567/2015 ("Shares Issued in the Merger"). All of Oi's currently outstanding shares will preserve the same rights and advantages.

Under the terms of Art. 226, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, all of the Shares

Issued in the Merger will replace the thirty million, five hundred and ninety-five thousand, six hundred and sixteen (30,595,616) shares of Telemar that, on this date, are pledged in favor of Pharol, SGPS S.A. ("Pharol"), as guarantee of compliance with the obligation assumed by Oi upon the contribution of assets by Pharol to Oi's capital, in the context of the strategic alliance between them in 2014. This counter-guarantee, given as a pledge of shares, is intended to hold Pharol harmless in relation to tax contingencies classified as remote risk in Portugal. Accordingly, pursuant to the Merger, all of the Shares Issued in the Merger will be pledged as security in discharge of Oi's obligations to Pharol, by replacing the shares of Telemar that are pledged on this date.

As mentioned in the proposal regarding item (1) of the Agenda, it should be noted that the Merger is conditioned upon the publication in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive of the act of transfer to Oi of the licenses held by Telemar for the provision of the public and private STFC and of the SCM, including the associated radio frequency rights-of-use authorizations. Thus, in the event that the aforementioned act of transfer of licenses has been published up to the time of the Meeting, the approval of the Merger at the Meeting will produce immediate effects. Otherwise, if the publication has not yet occurred, the Merger will only be effective and implemented on the date on which the publication occurs.

The main terms and conditions of the Merger, as required by article 20-A of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, are described in the Annex IX to this Proposal.

As a result of the Merger, the management submits to the approval of Oi's shareholders a proposal to amend the head of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to Annexes X and XI to this Proposal, containing, respectively, the origin and justification of the corporate amendment and the version compared to the current wording of the Bylaws. The recommended amendment is intended to reflect the issuance of common shares to be held in treasury resulting from the Merger, without altering the amount of Oi's capital stock.