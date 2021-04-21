Log in
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/20
2.41 BRL   -1.63%
Oi S A : Manual for Shareholders Participation ESGM 04/30/2021

04/21/2021 | 07:44am EDT
MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDER'S PARTICIPATION AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING to be held, on second call, on APRIL 30, 2021.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Message from the administration

2. Invitation

3. Clatification about the Meeting

  1. Procedures, guidelines and deadlines for participation in the Meeting 4.Modalities of Participation
    1. Guidelines for In-Person Participation:
    2. Exercise of voting rights through service providers - Remote voting system:
    3. Remote Monitoring
    4. Questions:
    5. Pandemic
  1. Call Notice
  1. Explanatory Texts of the matters to be deliberated at the Meeting
  1. Related documents and links
  1. Annex I - Power of Attorney

1. MESSAGE FROM THE ADMINISTRATION

Dear Shareholders,

Considering that the minimum quorum for opening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") called for April 19, 2021, at 3 p.m., with respect to items (2) to (10) of the Agenda, as set forth in article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76, was not reached, the Management ofthe Company hereby invites you to attend the next Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting"), to be held, on second call, on April 30, 2021, at 4 p.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Rua do Lavradio, nº 71, Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, to deliberate on: (1) the ratification of the appointment and engagement of the specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. ("Meden"), responsible for preparing (i) the appraisal report, at book value, of Telemar's shareholders' equity, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity, (ii) the valuation report of the shareholders' net equity of the Company and Telemar, at market prices, on the same date and according to the same criteria, for purposes of article 264 of Law no. 6.404/1976 (the "Brazilian Corporation Law"), (iii) the valuation report containing the economic and financial valuations of Telemar and Oi, according to the discounted cash flow method, and (iv) the valuation report of the spun-off portion of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia S.A. ("BTCM"), indirect subsidiary of the Company, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity (jointly, the "Valuation Reports"); (2) the valuation reports prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the merger of Telemar by the Company; (3) the valuation report prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the transfer of the spun-off portion of BTCM to the Company; (4) the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization with and into Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Merger"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the merger of Telemar with and into the Company (the "Merger"); (5) the Merger proposal, under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of the Merger and pursuant to article 227 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and the corresponding amendment to the caput of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the issuance of common shares to be held in treasury as a result of the Merger, without changing the amount of its capital stock; (6) the Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin-off of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia S.A. with the Transfer of the Spun-Off Portion to Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin- off"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the partial spin-off of BTCM (the "Partial Spin-off") with the transfer of the spun-off portion to the Company (the "Transfer of the Spun-off Portion"); (7) the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion of BTCM proposal, in the terms of the Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin-off and in the form of article 229 of the Brazilian Corporation Law; (8) The amendment to the wording of article 2 of the Company's Bylaws, to further detail certain activities already covered in its current corporate purpose, as a result of the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion and in preparation for the corporate reorganizations involving Oi and its subsidiaries that are necessary to comply with the Judicial Reorganization Plan; and (9) the authorization for the Company's management to practice all acts necessary to effect the Merger and the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion.

The proposed transactions are in line with the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, approved by the General Creditors' Meeting in September 2020, and ratified by the Judicial Reorganization Court, which defined new stages of the Company's transformation plan. In this context, the merger of Telemar by Oi SA aims to simplify the corporate structure of the group, increasing its efficiency and generating value for its shareholders. In addition, the Spin-off of BTCM and the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion to the Company are a corporate step in the context of the creation of UPI InfraCo, which is aligned with the strategic transition of the Company's business model, with the structural separation between the business of infrastructure and provision of services to clients, which will enable to reconcile strong growth, important investments and financial sustainability in the long term.

We are focused on the strategy of strengthening Oi, its corporate, operational and financial restructuring, so as to ensure the execution of the strategic transformation plan, which aims to make it one of the most relevant connectivity and digital services companies in the country.

Pursuant to item I in conjunction with the sole paragraph of article 21-X of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, voting instructions received through the remote voting ballots (the "Remote Voting Ballot") sent by the Shareholders at the time of the first call of the Meeting will be treated normally.

This Manual for Shareholders' Participation at the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 ("Manual") proposes to provide, in a clear and precise manner, clarifications and guidelines for the participation of our Shareholders in the Meeting, contributing to the full exercise of their voting rights.

This Manual should be read together with the Company's Management Proposal, which is available at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), and the Company (www.oi.com.br/ri) and in relation to the other documents related to the matters that will be resolved at the Meeting.

We count on your presence, in the Company's best interest. Your vote is very important to Oi.

Sincerely,

Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu

Chief Executive Officer

Eleazar de Carvalho Filho

Chairman of the Board of Directors

2. INVITATION

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF OI S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

DATE

April 30, 2021

TIME

4 p.m.

PLACE

Rua do Lavradio, 71

Centro - 20230-070

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

HOW TO GET THERE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
