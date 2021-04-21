Oi S A : Manual for Shareholders Participation ESGM 04/30/2021

1. MESSAGE FROM THE ADMINISTRATION

Dear Shareholders,

Considering that the minimum quorum for opening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") called for April 19, 2021, at 3 p.m., with respect to items (2) to (10) of the Agenda, as set forth in article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76, was not reached, the Management ofthe Company hereby invites you to attend the next Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting"), to be held, on second call, on April 30, 2021, at 4 p.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Rua do Lavradio, nº 71, Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, to deliberate on: (1) the ratification of the appointment and engagement of the specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. ("Meden"), responsible for preparing (i) the appraisal report, at book value, of Telemar's shareholders' equity, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity, (ii) the valuation report of the shareholders' net equity of the Company and Telemar, at market prices, on the same date and according to the same criteria, for purposes of article 264 of Law no. 6.404/1976 (the "Brazilian Corporation Law"), (iii) the valuation report containing the economic and financial valuations of Telemar and Oi, according to the discounted cash flow method, and (iv) the valuation report of the spun-off portion of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia S.A. ("BTCM"), indirect subsidiary of the Company, to be incorporated to the Company's shareholders' equity (jointly, the "Valuation Reports"); (2) the valuation reports prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the merger of Telemar by the Company; (3) the valuation report prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the transfer of the spun-off portion of BTCM to the Company; (4) the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization with and into Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Merger"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the merger of Telemar with and into the Company (the "Merger"); (5) the Merger proposal, under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of the Merger and pursuant to article 227 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, and the corresponding amendment to the caput of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the issuance of common shares to be held in treasury as a result of the Merger, without changing the amount of its capital stock; (6) the Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin-off of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia S.A. with the Transfer of the Spun-Off Portion to Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin- off"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the partial spin-off of BTCM (the "Partial Spin-off") with the transfer of the spun-off portion to the Company (the "Transfer of the Spun-off Portion"); (7) the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion of BTCM proposal, in the terms of the Protocol and Justification of the Partial Spin-off and in the form of article 229 of the Brazilian Corporation Law; (8) The amendment to the wording of article 2 of the Company's Bylaws, to further detail certain activities already covered in its current corporate purpose, as a result of the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion and in preparation for the corporate reorganizations involving Oi and its subsidiaries that are necessary to comply with the Judicial Reorganization Plan; and (9) the authorization for the Company's management to practice all acts necessary to effect the Merger and the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion.

The proposed transactions are in line with the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, approved by the General Creditors' Meeting in September 2020, and ratified by the Judicial Reorganization Court, which defined new stages of the Company's transformation plan. In this context, the merger of Telemar by Oi SA aims to simplify the corporate structure of the group, increasing its efficiency and generating value for its shareholders. In addition, the Spin-off of BTCM and the Transfer of the Spun-off Portion to the Company are a corporate step in the context of the creation of UPI InfraCo, which is aligned with the strategic transition of the Company's business model, with the structural separation between the business of infrastructure and provision of services to clients, which will enable to reconcile strong growth, important investments and financial sustainability in the long term.

We are focused on the strategy of strengthening Oi, its corporate, operational and financial restructuring, so as to ensure the execution of the strategic transformation plan, which aims to make it one of the most relevant connectivity and digital services companies in the country.

3