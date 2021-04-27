Log in
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/26
2.51 BRL   +0.40%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Answer to B3/CVM Questioning

04/27/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio de Janeiro, April 27, 2021.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 567/2021-SLS

Dear Sirs,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 567/2021-SLS, dated April 27, 2021, from B3 S.A.

  • Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

"Without prejudice to the provisions of the sole paragraph of article 6 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, we hereby request to be provided, by 12 p.m. on April 27, 2021, with clarifications about the application for the bankruptcy of the subsidiary Oi Móvel S.A., filed by Magaly de Oliveira Ferreira Martins da Silva, as disclosed in a specific column of the newspaper Valor Econômico, in the edition of April 27, 2021, as well as with any other information deemed important, including with respect to the amounts involved in the request and the measures that are being taken to remedy the situation."

In this regard, Oi initially clarifies that it has not been served with the bankruptcy application submitted by Ms. Magaly de Oliveira Ferreira Martins (the "Petitioner") yet.

However, from what the Company could verify about the case, the aforementioned request has no legal ground, because the Petitioner's credit, in the amount of approximately R$ 32,000.00, is subject to the judicial reorganization process of Oi and its subsidiaries under judicial reorganization (the "Recovering Entities") and must be paid pursuant to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, as approved and ratified by the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro, after the definitive judgment on the proof of claim procedure that the Petitioner has already initiated and that is currently suspended, awaiting the response of the Petitioner herself.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Zip Code 22430-190

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

www.oi.com.br

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Zip Code 22430-190

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

www.oi.com.br

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 18:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
