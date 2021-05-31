Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Recognition as CAE and change in composition Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

All the members that compose the CARC are directors of the Company and qualified as independent, as provided in the bylaws [and in CVM Resolution No. 23/21], and will have a mandate until the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023. The summarized resumes of the CARC members are described in the Attachment to this Notice, and are also available and can be consulted in item 12 of the Company's Reference Form.

of CVM Instruction No. 480/09 and in accordance with the guideline of the Official Letter/ CVM/SEP/No.1/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors decided (i) recognize the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee ("CARC") as Statutory Audit Committee - CAE for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 23/21, considering that CARC, in essence, already performed the activities and fulfilled the requirements, qualifications and composition provided for in the regulations, since 2020; and (ii) the appointment of Mr. Armando Lins Netto as a member of CARC, with the referred statutory committee, advisory body directly linked to the Board of Directors, having the following composition:

Attachment

Resumes of the members of the CARC

Henrique José Fernandes Luz (Coordinator)

Born on 06/08/1955, he has served as chairman of the Board of Directors of Cellera Farma and a member of the Boards of Directors of Burger King do Brasil, Maringá Group (composed of closed companies from the steel and energy sectors), Oi S.A. and IRB RE. Mr. Fernandes Luz serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa - IBGC) and he was a chairman of the board. He was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes for 43-years until 2018. He holds a degree in Accounting Science as of 1978 from the School of Political and Economic Sciences of Rio de Janeiro (Candido Mendes University Ensemble), attended several courses and executive programs at Harvard, Darden, London (Ontario) Business School, Universidad de Buenos Aires and Singularity University. He also serves as Vice President of the Board of São Paulo's Modern Art Museum. He is a member of the boards of the Sírio Libanês Hospital, Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind and the Modern Art Museum - MAM Rio. Mr. Luz is also an academician and holder of Chair 59 of the Brazilian Academy of Accounting Sciences.

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana

Born on 06/23/1959, she was elected on April 27, 2021 as a member of the board of directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and, on May 19, 2021, as a member of the board of directors of Fortbrás SA. She serves as a member of the board of directors and chairman of the audit committee of XP Inc., between November 2018 and April 2021. She was a trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, between January 2014 and December 2019. She was a member of the board of directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles - BME, a stock exchange in Spain, between April 2016 and July 2020; as a member of the audit committee of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., financial services holding company between June 2014 and July 2020 and as a member of the board of directors of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, a retail company, between February 2013 and June 2017; a member of the board of directors of Totvs S.A, information technology company, between April 2013 and March 2017; a member of the board of directors of CPFL Energia S.A., an energy company, between April 2013 and April 2015. She was president between July 2007 and July 2012, and director, between July 2006 and July 2007, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). She served as Chairperson of the Executive Committee of IOSCO - International Organization of Securities Commissions between 2011 and 2012. Represented CVM on the Financial Stability Board - FSB between 2009 and 2012. She worked at B3 between July 1994 and May 2006, since 2000 she has been responsible for supervising listed companies, attracting new companies and