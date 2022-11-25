Oil and Gas Development : Corporate Briefing Session Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, both general & specific, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, OGDCL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than that as required by applicable laws, the listing rules or prospectus rules of the United Kingdom listing authority, the Pakistani Capital Market's authority or the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

When relying on forward looking statements you should carefully consider the political, economic, social and legal environment in which OGDCL operates. The documents filed from time to time with the above-stated listing authorities may identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements.

2