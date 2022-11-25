Oil and Gas Development : Corporate Briefing Session Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
During the course of this presentation we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, both general & specific, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, OGDCL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than that as required by applicable laws, the listing rules or prospectus rules of the United Kingdom listing authority, the Pakistani Capital Market's authority or the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
When relying on forward looking statements you should carefully consider the political, economic, social and legal environment in which OGDCL operates. The documents filed from time to time with the above-stated listing authorities may identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements.
CONTENTS
05. HIGHLIGHTS
07. CSR
02.
EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION
CYCLE
04.
INITIATIVES & CHALLENGES
06.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Company Profile
National oil and gas Company of Pakistan
Market leader:
Exploration acreage
Oil and gas reserves
Production
Established in 1961 as a Public Sector Corporation
Converted to a Public Limited Company in October 1997
Listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange in October 2003
Global Depository Shares listed on London Stock Exchange in December 2006
SHAREHOLDING
4.2%
5.55%
Banks/Development
Financial Institutions/Non-
Banking FI / Insurance /
Modarba & Mutual Funds
General Public
Foreign Companies
85.02%
Others
Ownership and Associate Companies
The authorized capital of the Company is Rs 50 billion
The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs 43 billion
GoP shareholding is inclusive of 10.05% share held by OEET
