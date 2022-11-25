Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGDC   PK0080201012

OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(OGDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
74.02 PKR   +0.04%
Oil and Gas Development : Corporate Briefing Session Presentation

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
November 24, 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, both general & specific, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, OGDCL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than that as required by applicable laws, the listing rules or prospectus rules of the United Kingdom listing authority, the Pakistani Capital Market's authority or the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

When relying on forward looking statements you should carefully consider the political, economic, social and legal environment in which OGDCL operates. The documents filed from time to time with the above-stated listing authorities may identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements.

2

CONTENTS

01.

COMPANY PROFILE

03.

BUSINESS STRATEGY

05. HIGHLIGHTS

07. CSR

02.

EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION

CYCLE

04.

INITIATIVES & CHALLENGES

06.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

08.

Q&A SESSION

3

Company Profile

  • National oil and gas Company of Pakistan
  • Market leader:
    • Exploration acreage
    • Oil and gas reserves
    • Production
  • Established in 1961 as a Public Sector Corporation
  • Converted to a Public Limited Company in October 1997
  • Listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange in October 2003
  • Global Depository Shares listed on London Stock Exchange in December 2006

SHAREHOLDING

1.86% 3.37%

GOP

4.2%

5.55%

Banks/Development

Financial Institutions/Non-

Banking FI / Insurance /

Modarba & Mutual Funds

General Public

Foreign Companies

85.02%

Others

4

Ownership and Associate Companies

The authorized capital of the Company is Rs 50 billion

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs 43 billion

GoP shareholding is inclusive of 10.05% share held by OEET

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 375 B 1 679 M 1 679 M
Net income 2023 179 B 799 M 799 M
Net cash 2023 216 B 964 M 964 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,94x
Yield 2023 10,8%
Capitalization 318 B 1 424 M 1 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 967
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 74,02 PKR
Average target price 151,63 PKR
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Muhammad Anas Farook Chief Financial Officer
Zafar Masud Chairman
Kamran Yusuf Shami Chief Information Officer
Malik Muhammad Afzal General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%1 424
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.00%356 254
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.59%157 927
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.59%83 791
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.77%66 168
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.33%64 426