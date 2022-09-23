Advanced search
    OGDC   PK0080201012

OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(OGDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
73.76 PKR   +1.74%
12:20aOIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT : Financial results for the year ended june 30, 2022
PU
09/19OGDCL Discovers Gas Condensate at Tolanj West-2 Development Well in Pakistan
DJ
09/15Colorado Conservation Commission Approves Two Wells in Galactica/Pegasus for Blue Star Helium
MT
Oil and Gas Development : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

09/23/2022 | 12:20am EDT
OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(BOARD SECRETARIAT)

No. CS04-08 (PSX/LSE/SECP)

September 23, 2022

1. The General Manager,

2. London Stock Exchange Plc.,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

10 Paternoster Square,

Stock Exchange Building,

London EC4M 7LS.

Stock Exchange Road,

Tel: (44) 20 7334 8907

Karachi

Fax No: 021-111-573-329, 2437560

Subject:- FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 14:00 hours at Islamabad, have recommended as follows:

CASH DIVIDEND

Final cash dividend for the year 2021-22 on the basis of accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 @ Rs 2.50 per share i.e. 25 percent. This is in addition to Interim dividends already paid @ Rs. 4.75/- per share i.e. 47.5 percent.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 to Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Share Registrar Department, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400 at the close of business on Monday, October 17, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 09:00 hours at Islamabad.

The financial results of the Company are enclosed as Annex-I. Further summaries of OGDCL Accounts & Notes to the Accounts and Highlights of the Company's performance are enclosed as Annex-II to III, respectively. The Annual report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours sincerely,

Encl: (Annex - I to III)

(Ahmed Hayat Lak)

Company Secretary

Copy to:

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

HEAD OFFICE: OGDCL House, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: (92-51) 2623030, Fax: (92-51) 2623005

Website: www.ogdcl.com

Disclaimer

Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
