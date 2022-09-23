Oil and Gas Development : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(BOARD SECRETARIAT)

No. CS04-08 (PSX/LSE/SECP) September 23, 2022 1. The General Manager, 2. London Stock Exchange Plc., Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, 10 Paternoster Square, Stock Exchange Building, London EC4M 7LS. Stock Exchange Road, Tel: (44) 20 7334 8907 Karachi Fax No: 021-111-573-329, 2437560

Subject:- FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 14:00 hours at Islamabad, have recommended as follows:

CASH DIVIDEND

Final cash dividend for the year 2021-22 on the basis of accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 @ Rs 2.50 per share i.e. 25 percent. This is in addition to Interim dividends already paid @ Rs. 4.75/- per share i.e. 47.5 percent.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 to Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Share Registrar Department, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400 at the close of business on Monday, October 17, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 09:00 hours at Islamabad.

The financial results of the Company are enclosed as Annex-I. Further summaries of OGDCL Accounts & Notes to the Accounts and Highlights of the Company's performance are enclosed as Annex-II to III, respectively. The Annual report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Encl: (Annex - I to III)

(Ahmed Hayat Lak)

Company Secretary

