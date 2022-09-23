Oil and Gas Development : OGDCL Full Year (Jul-Jun 2022) Results - Presentation
Presentation on OGDCL Results FY 2022
(July 2021 - June 2022)
September 23, 2022
Overview
As at June 30, 2022 (or as indicated below)
Largest exploration and production company in Pakistan's oil and gas sector.
Largest exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering around 41% of Country's total acreage awarded as at June 30, 2022.
Largest portfolio of hydrocarbon reserves in Pakistan:
• 33% of oil (as at June 30, 2022)
34% of gas (as at June 30, 2022)
OGDCL during July 2021 - June 2022 contributed around 47%, 29% and 37% towards Country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively.
Average daily net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production during the year was 35,292 barrels, 825 MMcf and 807 Tons respectively.
Remaining Recoverable Reserves on net basis (As on June 30, 2022)
MMBOE on 1P basis (Oil 42 and Gas 368.5)
MMBOE on 2P basis (Oil 68.4 and Gas 581.1)
111 OGDCL D&PLs - 77 Operated and 34 Non-Operated leases.
Presence in and knowledge of all 4 provinces in the Country.
13 wells spud and 7 new oil and gas discoveries made during the year.
The Reserves are based on 3rd party Reserves Evaluation Study-2020 by M/S D&M, USA
Sales gas reserves estimated herein were converted to oil equivalent using an energy equivalent factor 5.7 million Btu of gas per 1 barrel
of oil equivalent
OGDCL Portfolio & Exploration Activity
September, 2022
W E L L S U N D E R D R I L L I N G
Mela-08
Khyber
Nashpa-11
Pakhtunkhwa
Shahpurabad-1
Kot Nawab-1
Sindh
Chak-5 Dim South-3
Bhambhra-2
Punjab
Toot Deep-1 (Slant)
Sundha Thal-1
S E I S M I C A C Q U I S I T I O N
Sp-1
Nim/ TAY EL (Sindh)
3D
Sp-2
Zin EL (Balochistan)
2D
Sp-3
Lilla (Punjab)
2D
Sp-4
Jhelum (Punjab)
2D
Shahpurabad-1
Nashpa-11
Toot Deep-1
Mela-8
Sundha Thal-1
SP- 2
Chak-5DimSouth-3
Bhambhra-2
Kot Nawab-1
SP- 1
SP- 5
SP- 4 SP- 3
Sp-5 Sujawal South (Sindh)
3D
Financial & Operational Performance
(July 2021 - June 2022)
Net sales revenues of Rs 335.464 billion
Oil - average net realized price was US$ 75.69/bbl as against US$ 46.67/ bbl during last year
Gas - average net realized price was Rs 436.06/Mcf as against Rs 383.88/Mcf during last year
LPG - average net realized price was Rs 123,653/Ton as against Rs 66,345/Ton during last year
Operating profit margin and net profit margin were 54% & 40%, respectively
Earnings per share of Rs 31.11
Final cash dividend of Rs 2.50 per share
