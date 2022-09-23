Advanced search
    OGDC   PK0080201012

OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(OGDC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
73.76 PKR   +1.74%
07:11aOIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT : OGDCL Full Year (Jul-Jun 2022) Results - Presentation
PU
12:20aOIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT : Financial results for the year ended june 30, 2022
PU
09/19OGDCL Discovers Gas Condensate at Tolanj West-2 Development Well in Pakistan
DJ
Oil and Gas Development : OGDCL Full Year (Jul-Jun 2022) Results - Presentation

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Presentation on OGDCL Results FY 2022

(July 2021 - June 2022)

September 23, 2022

Disclaimer

During the course of this presentation we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. You should be aware that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, OGDCL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than that as required by applicable laws, the listing rules or prospectus rules of the United Kingdom listing authority, the Pakistani Capital Market's authority or the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

When relying on forward looking statements you should carefully consider the political, economic, social and legal environment in which OGDCL operates. The documents filed from time to time with the above-stated listing authorities may identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

2

Overview

As at June 30, 2022 (or as indicated below)

  • Largest exploration and production company in Pakistan's oil and gas sector.
  • Largest exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering around 41% of Country's total acreage awarded as at June 30, 2022.
  • Largest portfolio of hydrocarbon reserves in Pakistan:

33% of oil (as at June 30, 2022)

    • 34% of gas (as at June 30, 2022)
  • OGDCL during July 2021 - June 2022 contributed around 47%, 29% and 37% towards Country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively.
  • Average daily net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production during the year was 35,292 barrels, 825 MMcf and 807 Tons respectively.
  • Remaining Recoverable Reserves on net basis (As on June 30, 2022)
    1. MMBOE on 1P basis (Oil 42 and Gas 368.5)
    1. MMBOE on 2P basis (Oil 68.4 and Gas 581.1)
  • 111 OGDCL D&PLs - 77 Operated and 34 Non-Operated leases.
  • Presence in and knowledge of all 4 provinces in the Country.
  • 13 wells spud and 7 new oil and gas discoveries made during the year.

The Reserves are based on 3rd party Reserves Evaluation Study-2020 by M/S D&M, USA

Sales gas reserves estimated herein were converted to oil equivalent using an energy equivalent factor 5.7 million Btu of gas per 1 barrel

of oil equivalent

3

OGDCL Portfolio & Exploration Activity

September, 2022

W E L L S U N D E R D R I L L I N G

Mela-08

Khyber

Nashpa-11

Pakhtunkhwa

Shahpurabad-1

Kot Nawab-1

Sindh

Chak-5 Dim South-3

Bhambhra-2

Punjab

Toot Deep-1 (Slant)

Sundha Thal-1

S E I S M I C A C Q U I S I T I O N

Sp-1

Nim/ TAY EL (Sindh)

3D

Sp-2

Zin EL (Balochistan)

2D

Sp-3

Lilla (Punjab)

2D

Sp-4

Jhelum (Punjab)

2D

Shahpurabad-1

Nashpa-11

Toot Deep-1

Mela-8

Sundha Thal-1

SP- 2

Chak-5DimSouth-3

Bhambhra-2

Kot Nawab-1

SP- 1

SP- 5

SP- 4 SP- 3

Sp-5 Sujawal South (Sindh)

3D

4

Financial & Operational Performance

(July 2021 - June 2022)

  • Net sales revenues of Rs 335.464 billion
  • Oil - average net realized price was US$ 75.69/bbl as against US$ 46.67/ bbl during last year
  • Gas - average net realized price was Rs 436.06/Mcf as against Rs 383.88/Mcf during last year
  • LPG - average net realized price was Rs 123,653/Ton as against Rs 66,345/Ton during last year
  • Operating profit margin and net profit margin were 54% & 40%, respectively
  • Earnings per share of Rs 31.11
  • Final cash dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
