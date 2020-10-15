Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  The Pakistan Stock Exchange  >  Oil and Gas Development Company Limited    OGDC   PK0080201012

OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(OGDC)
  Report
Trump administration sets Gulf of Mexico drilling auction for Nov. 18

10/15/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore near Dauphin Island, Alabama

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it would offer all available areas in the Gulf of Mexico for auction to oil and gas drillers on Nov. 18, the first major test of the offshore sector's appetite for investment since early this year.

The sale is the federal government's first offshore lease sale since March, when the novel coronavirus outbreak was just beginning to crush world demand for fuel and crush prices. That sale was the weakest for any U.S. offshore auction since 2016.

President Donald Trump has sought to fire up offshore drilling as part of his "energy dominance" agenda to maximize fossil fuel production. The November sale is two weeks after the Nov. 3 elections, which could also impact demand. Republican Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden has pledged to ban new drilling on federal lands and waters if he is elected.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an arm of the Interior Department, said it would offer 78 million acres (31.6 mln hectares) offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for oil and gas development, an auction that includes all available unleased areas in the Gulf.

BOEM set a 75-day deadline for processing drilling permits in effort to speed up lease development. It is the first time the agency has mandated a timeline for permit approval, spokesman John Filostrat said.

The agency is also offering a longer, 10-year lease term for all leases in water depths of 800 meters or deeper. Previously lease sales had 7-year terms for depths between 800 meters and 1600 meters.

The U.S. offshore drilling industry has been hard hit this year by not only fallout from the coronavirus pandemic but a series of Atlantic storms that forced companies to halt production and evacuate workers.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Grant McCool)


Financials
Sales 2021 242 B 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2021 115 B 705 M 705 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,86x
Yield 2021 7,91%
Capitalization 435 B - 2 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 9 571
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 160,15 PKR
Last Close Price 101,09 PKR
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shahid Salim Khan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Qamar Javaid Sharif Chairman
Irteza Ali Qureshi Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Anas Farook Finance Director
Kamran Yusuf Shami Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-28.97%2 657
CNOOC LIMITED-43.75%42 631
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.90%37 036
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.09%21 904
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.69%21 260
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.99%20 177
