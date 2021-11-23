Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ONGC organizes study tours for students at Ahmedabad and Tripura

As a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited continued to organize study tours for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandkheda to its oil-field installations to inculcate passion among the future generations for nation-building. ONGCV recently organized study tripe of students to Oil drilling Rig deployed at Dhamasana village of Ahmedabad.

As many as 105 students of class IX, X and XI, in three groups of 35 students each, visited the rig from 8 to 10 November 2021. Students were briefed about the various drilling operations to produce oil and gas from the earth. The operation of new hydraulic rig was also explained by the engineers of Drilling Services Team present at the drill site.





Students being briefed about Oil drilling Rig Operations and how the new

hydraulic rig operates by ONGC engineers deployed at Dhamasana of Ahmedabad

Study tours were also organized by ONGC Tripura Asset's oil-field Installation on 11 and 15 November 2021, for around 100 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC North Colony, Agartala. The students were given a brief overview of the energy business, beginning with a film on the origins of oil and gas from the fabled archives of ONGC Museum in Dehradun, followed by another short video presentation on ONGC's energy business.

Students were also given a walkthrough of the Installation and its key areas viz. Christmas Tree (ADB Well#01), Process Area and Dehydration Unit (from a distance), Manifold Area, etc.





Students' being briefed on ONGC Tripura Asset's oil-field Installation

Both study tours were organized following COVID appropriate behavior and the students, teachers and ONGC executives adhered to all SOPs relating it.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), ONGC is organizing study visits of 25 groups, comprising of around 100 students in each group, during September 2021 to January 2022, under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM). Till now, ONGC has organized study tours for over 1000 students at various locations of ONGC like Ankleshwar, Assam, Tripura, Rajahmundry, Ahmedabad, Cambay, Cauvery, Mehsana, etc.

Under this AKAM, ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs, to launch various projects to boost the country's indigenous handicraft sector. Center public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will be launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country till 15 August 2022. Among which, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects. ONGC has already launched five handicraft projects in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Petroleum Secretary Shri Tarun Kapoor launched ONGC's maiden handicraft project - Bamboo Cottage in Madhya Pradesh in June this year; Minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labor & Employment Shri Rameswar Teli launched the 3rd project - Assam Handloom project 'Ujjwal Abahan' in August.

