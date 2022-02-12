Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: ONGC organizes study tour for KV students to Tripura's ADB Installation

Log in
02/12/2022
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) continues its study tours of students, as a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - celebrating 75 years of India's Independence. On 5 January 2022, 106 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya of ONGC North Colony, Agartala visited ONGC Tripura Asset's petroleum Installation.


Students visit at ONGC's Gas Collecting Station

The students traveled from ONGC's Base Complex at Agartala in buses provided by ONGC. For added security and comfort of the students, they were accompanied by teachers from the school for proper supervision.


Students were given a tour of the operational infrastructure

Senior engineers from ONGC Tripura Asset at ADB Gas Collecting Station explained the energy business to the students, beginning with a film on the origins of oil and gas followed by another short video presentation on ONGC's operations. Students were given a walkthrough of the Installation and its key areas viz. Christmas Tree (ADB Well#01), Process Area and Dehydration Unit (from a distance), Manifold Area, etc.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), ONGC is organizing study visits of 25 groups, comprising of around 100 students in each group, since September 2021, under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM). Till now, ONGC has organized study tours for over 1000 students at various locations of ONGC like Ankleshwar, Assam, Tripura, Rajahmundry, Ahmedabad, Cambay, Cauvery, Mehsana, etc.

Under this AKAM, ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs, to launch various projects to boost the country's indigenous handicraft sector. Center public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will be launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country. Among which, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects. ONGC has already launched six handicraft projects in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. Minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labor & Employment Shri Rameswar Teli launched the 3rd project - Assam Handloom project 'Ujjwal Abahan' in August 2021.

Issued By:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Corporate Communications, New Delhi,
Phone: +91-11-26754013
Mail: ongcdelhicc@ongc.co.in

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
