Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:23 2022-09-28 am EDT
121.80 INR   -2.13%
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes
RE
09/27INDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
09/26India ONGC gets better price for oil under new rules -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes

09/28/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday to hover around two-month lows, weighed by banks and energy companies, as risk sentiment weakened over worries of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% to 16,940 as of 0503 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45% to 56,891.95.

Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar.

With rising interest rates and bond yields, the investment barrier for equities has risen, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the fear of recession due to very high interest rates is adding pressure, he said.

"While India has been sharply outperforming (global markets), it is not immune to global risks and now there is a bit of catching up, with foreign investors turning huge sellers," Khemka said.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) of Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased 35.05 billion rupees shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

"Indian equities have shown resilience relative to most of advanced and emerging market peers ... Notably, retail participation continues to increase," State Bank of India’s economic research department said in a note.

The Nifty and Sensex are down over 2% so far this year.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India, which begins its three-day policy meeting Wednesday.

Ahead of the big RBI event, markets will take precautionary positions, Khemka added.

The metals index was down 0.6%, while the energy index fell 1%.

Sun Pharmaceutical industries was the top Nifty 50 gainer, rising 2%, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp the top loser, falling 2.3%. ($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.78% 0.63835 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.37% 46.75 End-of-day quote.-8.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.63% 1.06587 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.7252 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 0.95534 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012211 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.21% 85.15 Delayed Quote.11.58%
MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED -1.60% 727.6 Delayed Quote.-18.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.55863 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
NIFTY 50 -0.49% 16928.35 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -2.21% 121.8 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.81% 319.0842 Real-time Quote.89.60%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.07% 57107.52 Real-time Quote.-1.97%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 2.16% 916.8 Delayed Quote.6.50%
WTI -1.39% 77.517 Delayed Quote.1.76%
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes
RE
09/27INDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
09/26India ONGC gets better price for oil under new rules -sources
RE
09/26ONGC says no clarity on resumption of Sakhalin-1
RE
09/23Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
09/21Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited - ONGC signs MoU with Chevron Corporation to as..
AQ
09/19Indian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
09/12Indian shares rise on tech, metals boost; inflation data eyed
RE
09/12Engineers India to Restore Oil & Natural Gas' Gas Terminal in Gujarat, India Plant; Sha..
MT
09/11Oil & Natural Gas Plans $1.9 Billion Investment in Developing Six Discovered Small Fiel..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 319 B 77 384 M 77 384 M
Net income 2023 489 B 5 991 M 5 991 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 9 112 M 9 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,17x
Yield 2023 11,0%
Capitalization 1 566 B 19 173 M 19 173 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 124,45 INR
Average target price 171,32 INR
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Chairman & Managing Director
Pomila Jaspal Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
V. Ajit Kumar Raju Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-13.31%19 173
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.82%126 285
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.71%61 640
CNOOC LIMITED20.17%58 507
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION99.66%53 768
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED15.14%50 357