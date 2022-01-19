Indian shares drop to over one-week lows on tech slump

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their
lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as rising bond yields
globally sparked a selloff in technology stocks and non-bank
lender Bajaj Finance slumped on valuation concerns.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.96% to
17,938.4 and the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.1% to
60,098.82.
Stocks in Asia and Europe were also lower as U.S. and
European bond yields hit multi-year highs, leaving investors
bracing for tighter monetary policy to tame surging inflation.
Higher U.S. yields tend to be make risky assets like
emerging market equities less attractive, leading to outflows of
funds from the region.
Analysts have also said that Indian equities, which have
staged a sharp rally from lows hit in December, would
consolidate ahead of the annual budget due next month and look
to corporate earnings for further direction.
The Nifty IT index was the worst hit among
sub-indexes, tumbling 2.1% to its lowest since late-December. IT
major Infosys slid 2.8%.
Heavyweight Bajaj Finance gave up early gains to
slump 2.2% as analysts pointed to concerns about steep
valuations. The stock had jumped nearly 4% earlier in the
session after the lender reported strong results on Tuesday.
Power company JSW Energy jumped 3.3% as its
quarterly profit more than doubled.
Oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
climbed nearly 4% as crude prices surged. The Nifty Energy index
gained 1%.
Automaker and Nifty component Bajaj Auto rose 1.1%
ahead of its quarterly results.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya
Soni)