    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
Indian shares end lower as Tata Motors warns of chip shortage hit at JLR

07/06/2021 | 06:34am EDT
BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to tick lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in auto stocks after sector bellwether Tata Motors warned a worsening chip shortage would hit its Jaguar Land Rover unit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 15,818.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.04% lower at 52,861.18 after touching an all-time high earlier in the day.

Shares of Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 10% after it said that semiconductor supply constraints would deepen in the near term, impacting the unit's performance.

The Nifty Auto index which had risen 0.66% in the morning, ended 1.74% lower.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries closed 1.2% lower, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

Airline stocks closed higher after the country's aviation ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20 allowed an increase in capacity on domestic flights to 65% until July-end, from 50% earlier. Shares of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, and low-cost carrier SpiceJet ended up 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

State-owned oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd rose 3.4% and 3%, respectively, as oil prices extended gains after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels.

Morepen Laboratories' shares soared as much as 15.2% after the drugmaker said it had started production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Indian bond yields jumped as a rally in global crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation, while a selection of papers for this week's bond buyback by the central bank also disappointed investors. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.72% 1768.65 Delayed Quote.1.89%
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LIMITED 2.76% 65.05 End-of-day quote.111.89%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.45% 121.5 Delayed Quote.29.98%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 1.07% 174.1 Delayed Quote.60.38%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.18% 2124.8 Delayed Quote.8.31%
SPICEJET LIMITED 1.35% 79.1 End-of-day quote.-16.69%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.35% 346.05 End-of-day quote.88.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 191 B 42 782 M 42 782 M
Net income 2021 131 B 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net Debt 2021 983 B 13 185 M 13 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 1 522 B 20 486 M 20 401 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 30 105
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 120,95 INR
Average target price 148,21 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subhash Kumar Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar Chief Financial Officer
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
M. E. V. Selvamm Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Amitava Bhattacharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED29.98%20 513
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.91%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED25.21%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.99%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.92%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY46.40%40 294