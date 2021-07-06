Indian shares end lower as Tata Motors warns of chip shortage hit at JLR

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course
to tick lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in auto stocks
after sector bellwether Tata Motors warned a worsening chip
shortage would hit its Jaguar Land Rover unit.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at
15,818.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended
0.04% lower at 52,861.18 after touching an all-time high earlier
in the day.
Shares of Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors
dropped as much as 10% after it said that semiconductor supply
constraints would deepen in the near term, impacting the unit's
performance.
The Nifty Auto index which had risen 0.66% in
the morning, ended 1.74% lower.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries
closed 1.2% lower, snapping two straight sessions of
gains.
Airline stocks closed higher after the country's aviation
ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20
allowed an increase in capacity on domestic flights to 65%
until July-end, from 50% earlier. Shares of IndiGo's parent,
InterGlobe Aviation, and low-cost carrier SpiceJet
ended up 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.
State-owned oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
and Oil India Ltd rose 3.4% and 3%,
respectively, as oil prices extended gains after OPEC+ nations
called off talks on output levels.
Morepen Laboratories' shares soared as much as
15.2% after the drugmaker said it had started production of the
Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, Indian bond yields jumped as a rally in global
crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation,
while a selection of papers for this week's bond buyback by the
central bank also disappointed investors.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)