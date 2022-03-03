Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Indian shares end lower as bank stocks, crude prices weigh

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Thursday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from metals and information technology companies, while soaring crude prices continued to curb investor appetite for risky assets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.65% to 16,498.05 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66% at 55,102.68, after slightly gaining earlier in the session on the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of a slower pace of monetary tightening.

"A correction in bank stocks is putting pressure on the Nifty and the Sensex," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, adding that inflation worries due to crude prices and higher bond yields have a direct bearing on large banks.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a one-month high on Thursday, tracking crude prices.

Nifty's bank index, financial services index , and private bank index declined more than 1% each.

Heavyweights State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank fell between 1% and over 2%.

Nifty's metal index, the energy index and IT index were among the top performers, rising more than 1% each. Oil and gas explorer ONGC , the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rose 4.5%.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued their rally on Thursday, as trade disruption and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries.

Increasing crude prices will accelerate inflation in India, the world's third-largest importer of crude, while also widening the country's current account deficit.

Among other stock moves, Vedanta climbed to its highest in over a decade, rising as much as 3.5%, after the oil-to-metals conglomerate announced https://bit.ly/3twWtgC a third interim dividend of 13 rupees a share. It closed 2.2% higher. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.7305 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED -2.45% 6830.2 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED -2.17% 15704.1 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.82% 47.65 End-of-day quote.-7.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.33833 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.7913 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.10861 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -2.32% 698.3 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.36% 0.013176 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 114.97 Delayed Quote.26.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.67793 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
NIFTY 50 -0.65% 16498.05 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 4.51% 170.3 Delayed Quote.14.43%
SENSEX 30 -0.66% 55102.68 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.44% 467.4 Delayed Quote.3.00%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.23% 395.95 Delayed Quote.13.51%
WTI 1.89% 112.912 Delayed Quote.27.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 987 B 65 930 M 65 930 M
Net income 2022 437 B 5 779 M 5 779 M
Net Debt 2022 1 051 B 13 895 M 13 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 7,88%
Capitalization 2 050 B 27 100 M 27 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 28 479
Free-Float -
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 162,95 INR
Average target price 207,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alka Mittal Chairman, MD & Director-Human Resources
Anurag Sharma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amitava Bhattacharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED14.43%27 100
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.83%127 406
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.42%68 342
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.24%67 681
CNOOC LIMITED29.02%59 204
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.19%58 839