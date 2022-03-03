Indian shares end lower as bank stocks, crude prices weigh

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower
on Thursday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost
from metals and information technology companies, while soaring
crude prices continued to curb investor appetite for risky
assets.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.65% to 16,498.05 at
close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66% at
55,102.68, after slightly gaining earlier in the session on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of a slower pace of monetary
tightening.
"A correction in bank stocks is putting pressure on the
Nifty and the Sensex," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities, adding that inflation worries due to crude prices
and higher bond yields have a direct bearing on large banks.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to
a one-month high on Thursday, tracking crude prices.
Nifty's bank index, financial services index
, and private bank index declined more
than 1% each.
Heavyweights State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank fell
between 1% and over 2%.
Nifty's metal index, the energy index
and IT index were among the top
performers, rising more than 1% each. Oil and gas explorer ONGC
, the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rose 4.5%.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central
bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its
upcoming March meeting.
Meanwhile, oil prices continued their rally on Thursday, as
trade disruption and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia
over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries.
Increasing crude prices will accelerate inflation in India,
the world's third-largest importer of crude, while also widening
the country's current account deficit.
Among other stock moves, Vedanta climbed to its
highest in over a decade, rising as much as 3.5%, after the
oil-to-metals conglomerate announced https://bit.ly/3twWtgC a
third interim dividend of 13 rupees a share. It closed 2.2%
higher.
