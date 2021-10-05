Log in
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
Indian shares flat as energy gains offset tech, pharma losses

10/05/2021 | 01:33am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday after opening lower, as gains in energy and metal stocks offset losses in tech and pharma, with investors expecting global concerns over rising oil prices to keep markets volatile.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.02% at 17.688.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1% at 59,240.3 by 0506 GMT.

Energy stocks advanced 1.93%, led by Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which rose as much as 8.2% - its highest since July 2019.

Oil prices hit their highest levels in at least three years, extending gains from the previous session, after the world's major producers decided to keep a cap on crude supplies

While higher oil prices are expected to stoke inflationary pressures, they will benefit crude producers like ONGC.

"Crude prices are going to remain elevated, and with the recent domestic price hike, the margins are improving for ONGC," said Sumit Pokharna, VP Research at Kotak Securities. He added the sector was relatively an underperformer and Tuesday's rally was a catch-up.

Nifty's IT and pharma indexes were down 0.86% each, falling the most among major sub-indexes.

IT's losses were led by Tech Mahindra, HCL and Mindtree, all down between 1.06% and 1.7%, ahead of the September-quarter earnings season.

Separately, a Reuters poll of economists expect elevated inflation to hold or accelerate, risking a further delay to India's economic recovery. Price pressures have soared thanks to rising fuel prices, but the Reserve Bank of India is not expected to raise interest rates until April-June 2022.

Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad selloff on Wall Street, as investors worried about inflation due to supply chain disruptions and the rally in energy prices.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL INFOSYSTEMS LIMITED -0.43% 13.75 End-of-day quote.57.32%
MINDTREE LIMITED -1.29% 4202.05 Delayed Quote.156.15%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 7.15% 158.15 Delayed Quote.58.62%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED -0.61% 1390.2 Delayed Quote.43.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 336 B 58 167 M 58 167 M
Net income 2022 271 B 3 639 M 3 639 M
Net Debt 2022 1 107 B 14 850 M 14 850 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 1 857 B 24 945 M 24 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 28 479
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 147,60 INR
Average target price 156,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subhash Kumar Chairman, CEO, MD & Finance Director
Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar Chief Financial Officer
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amitava Bhattacharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED58.62%24 945
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.77%93 870
CNOOC LIMITED21.73%49 891
EOG RESOURCES, INC.73.25%48 992
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.95%43 197
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.38%42 615