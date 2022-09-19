Advanced search
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-09-19 am EDT
132.70 INR   +1.10%
01:05aIndian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
09/12Indian shares rise on tech, metals boost; inflation data eyed
RE
09/12Engineers India to Restore Oil & Natural Gas' Gas Terminal in Gujarat, India Plant; Shares Climb 3%
MT
Indian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus

09/19/2022 | 01:05am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher in volatile trade on Monday, helped by gains in banking stocks, while investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 17,649 as of 0455 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% at 59,208. Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week.

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.

"The entire market is focusing on U.S. Federal Reserve statement this week even though it has already discounted a 75 basis points rate hike," said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, Mehta Equities.

Markets will be looking at the Fed's guidance for November, when another 75 basis points-hike is expected, Tapse said.

Despite Indian markets losing nearly 2% last week, foreign investors purchased a net $819 million worth of Indian equities, although they disposed of a net $258 million in the last two trading sessions, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Data showed that tally for the month as of last close stood at $1.52 billion in net inflows.

Rate-sensitive bank shares were top gainers, with the bank Nifty index rising 0.76%, while public sector bank index jumped 2%.

Among individual stocks, Ambuja Cement and ACC rose 6.7% and 1.6%, respectively, after Adani Enterprises completed its acquisition of companies and reconstituted their boards.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained 2.5% after Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan agreed to buy a 30% stake for 23.71 billion Indian rupees ($297.5 million) in the Indian automaker renewable power assets.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.5% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 4.04% 2707.95 Delayed Quote.17.86%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.26% 3701.9 End-of-day quote.116.67%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -4.19% 516.3 End-of-day quote.36.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 91.76 Delayed Quote.15.96%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.46% 1280.05 Delayed Quote.49.33%
NIFTY 50 0.70% 17646.25 Delayed Quote.1.02%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.99% 132.7 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.31% 466.0746 Real-time Quote.12.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.93% 358.6479 Real-time Quote.109.41%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.82% 58840.79 Real-time Quote.1.01%
WTI -0.35% 85.364 Delayed Quote.13.17%
Analyst Recommendations on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 6 319 B 79 332 M 79 332 M
Net income 2023 489 B 6 142 M 6 142 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 9 341 M 9 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,35x
Yield 2023 10,5%
Capitalization 1 651 B 20 730 M 20 730 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 131,25 INR
Average target price 171,32 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Chairman & Managing Director
Pomila Jaspal Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
V. Ajit Kumar Raju Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-7.83%20 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.73%144 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.72%71 175
CNOOC LIMITED25.53%61 150
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.79%60 408
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION122.18%59 835