Indian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus

BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher in
volatile trade on Monday, helped by gains in banking stocks,
while investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this
week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 17,649 as of
0455 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% at 59,208.
Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week.
Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank
meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the
globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.
"The entire market is focusing on U.S. Federal Reserve
statement this week even though it has already discounted a 75
basis points rate hike," said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst,
Mehta Equities.
Markets will be looking at the Fed's guidance for November,
when another 75 basis points-hike is expected, Tapse said.
Despite Indian markets losing nearly 2% last week, foreign
investors purchased a net $819 million worth of Indian equities,
although they disposed of a net $258 million in the last two
trading sessions, according to Refinitiv Eikon.
Data showed that tally for the month as of last close stood
at $1.52 billion in net inflows.
Rate-sensitive bank shares were top gainers, with the bank
Nifty index rising 0.76%, while public sector bank
index jumped 2%.
Among individual stocks, Ambuja Cement and ACC
rose 6.7% and 1.6%, respectively, after Adani
Enterprises completed its acquisition of companies and
reconstituted their boards.
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained 2.5% after
Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan agreed to
buy a 30% stake for 23.71 billion Indian rupees ($297.5 million)
in the Indian automaker renewable power assets.
Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose
1.5% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)