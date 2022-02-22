Log in
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
Indian shares slide as Russia-Ukraine crisis stokes crude price concerns

02/22/2022 | 12:16am EST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on Tuesday and were set for their fifth straight session of losses, as investors dumped equities across the board on concerns that a fresh escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions could flare up oil prices and push inflation higher.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.59% to 16,933.40 by 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.64% at 56,738.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, drawing U.S. and European condemnation for acceleration of a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

"The situation is very fluid; if a response from the West is very swift and sharp then it will lead to further problems and rising crude prices is certainly a major headwind for India as it has inflationary consequence," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The fallout of this is that India's central bank could be forced to abandon its dovish monetary stance which it has been holding on to for last two years, unless there is a de-escalation in tensions, Vijayakumar added.

The Nifty 50 and S&P Sensex indexes have so far fallen over 2% this month on geopolitical tensions, concerns around inflation, and anticipated rate hikes by U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Mumbai, the Nifty public sector bank index and the Nifty metal index were the top losers among other sub-indexes, falling 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the sole gainer on the Nifty 50 index, was up 0.40%, as oil prices jumped to a fresh seven-year high on growing fears over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Nifty Mid-Cap index and Nifty small-cap index were down 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
