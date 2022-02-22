Indian shares slide as Russia-Ukraine crisis stokes crude price concerns

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on
Tuesday and were set for their fifth straight session of losses,
as investors dumped equities across the board on concerns that a
fresh escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions could flare up oil
prices and push inflation higher.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.59% to
16,933.40 by 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was
down 1.64% at 56,738.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of
troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after
recognizing them as independent on Monday, drawing U.S. and
European condemnation for acceleration of a crisis the West
fears could unleash a major war.
"The situation is very fluid; if a response from the West is
very swift and sharp then it will lead to further problems and
rising crude prices is certainly a major headwind for India as
it has inflationary consequence," said V K Vijayakumar, chief
investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The fallout of this is that India's central bank could be
forced to abandon its dovish monetary stance which it has been
holding on to for last two years, unless there is a
de-escalation in tensions, Vijayakumar added.
The Nifty 50 and S&P Sensex indexes have so far fallen over
2% this month on geopolitical tensions, concerns around
inflation, and anticipated rate hikes by U.S. Federal Reserve.
In Mumbai, the Nifty public sector bank index
and the Nifty metal index were the top losers among
other sub-indexes, falling 2% and 1.7%, respectively.
State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the
sole gainer on the Nifty 50 index, was up 0.40%, as oil prices
jumped to a fresh seven-year high on growing fears over the
Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Nifty Mid-Cap index and Nifty small-cap
index were down 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)