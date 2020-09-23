Log in
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited    ONGC

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
ONGC says fire at Hazira gas processing plant under control

09/23/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad

Oil and Natural Gas Corp said a fire that broke out at its Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat on Thursday morning has been brought under control.

"There is no casualty or injury to any person," ONGC said on its Twitter account.

Surat Collector and District Magistrate Dhaval Patel, a senior city official, told Reuters the fire was caused by a rupture in a pipeline at the gas terminal. ONGC's plant is in Surat, a city in Gujarat.

"The area was cordoned off, depressurised and cooled as a part of firefighting measures," Patel said.

"Other plants in the vicinity are operating as usual. I am told that the ONGC plant will also become partially operational in two to three hours," he said.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the fire was in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline.

A source familiar with the matter said the Hazira plant processes gas from the Bassein gas field, offshore Maharashtra state, south of Gujarat.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Additional reporting and writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.39% 41.33 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.63% 66.5 Delayed Quote.-46.04%
WTI 0.06% 39.385 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
