ONGC says fire at Hazira gas processing plant under control

ONGC has shut the plant, which gets gas from its western offshore fields to produce liquefied petroleum gas and other products like naphtha.

"Fire at Hazira Plant has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest," ONGC said in a twitter post.

There were no casualties or injuries, ONGC has said.

Surat Collector and District Magistrate Dhaval Patel, a senior city official, told Reuters the fire was caused by a rupture in a pipeline at the gas terminal. ONGC's plant is in Surat, a city in Gujarat.

"The area was cordoned off, depressurised and cooled as a part of firefighting measures," Patel said.

"Other plants in the vicinity are operating as usual. I am told that the ONGC plant will also become partially operational in two to three hours," he said.

Gas supplies to customers have been temporarily closed due to safety reasons, an ONGC spokesman said.

"There could be some impact on our production... we are investing the cause of fire, and extent of damage."

ONGC supplies gas to companies including fertiliser maker KRIBHCO and power suppliers in the state.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the fire was in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline.

An official at KRIBHCO said gas supplies from ONGC plant were disrupted because of the incident.

"Our capacity utilisation fell to 50% in the morning due to gas supply disruption. However, we are sourcing additional gas from GSPL and Reliance to fill the gap," the source said.

Kribhco could not be reached for official comment.

By Nidhi Verma and Summit Khanna