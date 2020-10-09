Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONGC sees gas revenue hit by $1 billion due to price cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:37am EDT
A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside ONGC group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A recent cut in Indian gas prices will wipe about $1 billion off Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s (ONGC) revenue from its gas business in the current fiscal year ending in March, the company's finance chief said on Friday.

India has slashed prices of gas produced from old blocks - handed to explorers without bidding - by about a quarter to a multi-year low of $1.79 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu).

ONGC produces over 95% of its 70 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of gas output through old blocks.

Finance chief Subhash Kumar said production costs averaged about $3.60-3.70 per mmBtu, which means it is making a loss of $2 per mmBtu since the gas price cut, losing about 100 billion rupees of revenue.

"But since we don't have to pay taxes on this loss, eventually it comes to 60-70 billion rupees ($821 million-$958 million). That is the net loss in the gas business," Kumar told a news conference after a shareholders' meeting.

India needs to make gas prices 'remunerative' for producers to boost local output as the country wants to raise the share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, from 6.2% currently, ONGC's Chairman Shashi Shankar told the news briefing.

He said the government has set up a panel to look into modifying the current pricing formula, which is based on a weighted average of Henry Hub, Alberta Hub, National Balancing Point and Russian gas.

"Talk is going on of giving some kind of floor price and change in (the) formula as well... The formula could be revised and JKM (Japan Korea Marker) could be one of the markets linked with," he said.

However, he said the recent change in gas marketing and pricing norms will help ONGC get better prices for its new production streams. ONGC aims to produce about 15 mmscmd gas from its east coast block in Krishna Godavari Basin by 2022-23.

India has decided to let companies producing gas from new local fields sell the fuel on e-bidding platforms to help them get better prices.

($1 = 73.0522 rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 43.12 Delayed Quote.-36.15%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.70% 70.3 Delayed Quote.-46.86%
WTI -0.37% 40.978 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
09:37aONGC sees gas revenue hit by $1 billion due to price cut
RE
08:45aNorwegian union says oil strike could end on Friday
RE
06:00aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Chairman's speech to shareholders on 27th Annual General M..
PU
10/07Norway strike could shut giant Sverdrup oilfield on Oct 14
RE
10/07India introduces new gas marketing mechanism to help producers
RE
10/07Sensex, Nifty rise for fifth session as Reliance gains; TCS buyback plan awai..
RE
10/06DEEP INDUSTRIES : Whether Petition Under Article 226/227 Of Constitution Of Indi..
AQ
09/30OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC resumes operations in Hazira Plant within a day after..
PU
09/30OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC organizes webinar to facilitate Atmanirbhar Bharat in..
PU
09/24India's August crude processing drops as raging virus cases dim demand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 295 B 45 115 M 45 115 M
Net income 2021 100 B 1 371 M 1 371 M
Net Debt 2021 975 B 13 355 M 13 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 861 B 11 742 M 11 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 32 923
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 96,70 INR
Last Close Price 68,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Amar Nath Joint Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Shyam Sunder Kakkar Executive Director & Offshore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-46.86%11 742
CNOOC LIMITED-40.97%44 071
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.36%38 108
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.03%21 933
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.50%21 189
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.18%20 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group