Oil and Natural Gas : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARIAT

ONGC/CS/SE/2022-23 03.06.2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol-ONGC; Series - EQ BSE Security Code No.- 500312

Sub: Public Notice of Postal Ballot

Madam/ Sir,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of Public Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company published on 03.06.2022 in the "Business Standard" in English Language and in "Jansatta" Hindi language (all India Editions).

The abovementioned newspaper clippings being also made available on the Company's website at https://www.ongcindia.com.

This is for information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.