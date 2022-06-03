Log in
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:29 am EDT
151.60 INR   -0.56%
Oil and Natural Gas : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

06/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARIAT

ONGC/CS/SE/2022-23

03.06.2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol-ONGC; Series - EQ

BSE Security Code No.- 500312

Sub: Public Notice of Postal Ballot

Madam/ Sir,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of Public Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company published on 03.06.2022 in the "Business Standard" in English Language and in "Jansatta" Hindi language (all India Editions).

The abovementioned newspaper clippings being also made available on the Company's website at https://www.ongcindia.com.

This is for information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

ÎßÖÒ×

ÕßÒÌ

Ü·¹·¬¿´´§ -·¹²»¼ ¾§ ÎßÖÒ× ÕßÒÌ Ü¿¬»æ îðîîòðêòðí îðæîèæîð õðëùíðù

Rajni Kant

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: A/a(2 Pgs.)

Regd. Office: Plot No 5A-5B, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070

Phone: 011-2675 4073, 011-2675 4085 EPABX : 2675 0111, 2629000 FAX : 011-26129081CIN: L74899DL1993GOI054155 Website: www.ongcindia.com Email: secretariat@ongc.co.in

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
