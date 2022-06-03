Oil and Natural Gas : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
06/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
COMPANY SECRETARIAT
ONGC/CS/SE/2022-23
03.06.2022
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Corporate Relationship Department
Exchange Plaza
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Symbol-ONGC; Series - EQ
BSE Security Code No.- 500312
Sub: Public Notice of Postal Ballot
Madam/ Sir,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of Public Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company published on 03.06.2022 in the "Business Standard" in English Language and in "Jansatta" Hindi language (all India Editions).
