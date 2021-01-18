Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil and Natural Gas : Dharmendra Pradhan flags off two welfare projects of ONGC at Betul in MP

01/18/2021 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to increase the use of renewable energy and making India Atmanirbhar, two projects supported by Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for the welfare of people in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh were launched by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on 18 January 2021. The Minister laid the foundation stone of a hostel-cum-training facility for farmers at Bharat Bharati Shiksha Samiti; he also launched the distribution of Solar Chulhas to poor households in Betul, which is being developed as a solar village.

ONGC has got solar chulhas designed and developed through IIT Bombay, at an investment of around ninety lakh rupees. The Minister launched the distributed of 86 Solar PV Cook-Stove to poor households in the district: 74 were distributed to households of Bacha Gram Panchayat in Ghodadongri Tehsil of Baitul District, 12 in Jamthi village school. All the beneficiaries belonged to the poor and underprivileged section of the society.


A Solar PV cooker stove project has been set up in Bacha village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh,
by Bharat Bharati Shiksha Samiti with the help of ONGC and IIT Bombay. The project was inaugurated
by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on 18 January 2021

The two-floor (G+1) hostel-cum-training facility, being built at an investment of around three crore rupees, will be used to train poor farmers in organic farming. The structure is being built on a 3.45-acre land in the campus of Bharat Bharati Siksha Samiti. Around 15,000 to 20,000 poor farmers will benefit from this ONGC welfare project. The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of this facility.

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:27:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
09:28aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Dharmendra Pradhan flags off two welfare projects of ONGC ..
PU
12:57aMARKET CHATTER : ONGC's Plan to Merge Refining Arm with HPCL Delayed
MT
01/08LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded (Large*) Offshore Contract..
AQ
01/08Larsen & Toubro Arm Secures Contract of Up To $681 Million from ONGC
MT
01/03MRPL Acquires Nearly 100% Stake in Subsidiary ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals
MT
2020SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : No Tax On Foreign Companies If No
AQ
2020Indian shares jump on Reliance, financials boost
RE
2020Indian refiners' November crude processing hits eight-month high
RE
2020Indian shares settle 1% higher on IT stocks boost
RE
2020Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in Gujarat
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 150 B 42 986 M 42 986 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 514 M 1 514 M
Net Debt 2021 938 B 12 805 M 12 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 1 276 B 17 439 M 17 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 30 105
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 100,44 INR
Last Close Price 101,40 INR
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Amar Nath Joint Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Shyam Sunder Kakkar Executive Director & Offshore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED8.97%17 439
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.83%48 186
CNOOC LIMITED12.67%46 585
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.69%34 530
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.04%29 231
ECOPETROL S.A.7.80%28 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ