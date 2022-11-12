Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
140.45 INR   +0.43%
11/08India says Russia oil deals advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi
RE
11/07ONGC Reportedly Applies to Retain 20% Stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil and Gas Project
CI
11/07India's ONGC applies to retain 20% in Russia's Sakhalin-1- source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil and Natural Gas : Hon'ble Prime Minister dedicates ONGC U-field Onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block to the Nation

11/12/2022 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's U-field Onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block, situated in Odalarevu, Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh to the Nation on 12 November 2022. The project was dedicated to the Nation along with the dedication/inauguration/foundation-stone laying of various other development projects worth over ₹ 10,700 crores in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The event took place in the presence of the Hon'ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. ONGC CMD Mr. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava along with Director (Offshore) Mr Pankaj Kumar were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister claimed that such projects will fast-track India's development to the next level, and are aligned with the government's vision of inclusive growth. "The Government of India has adopted an integrated approach for infrastructure development". PM Modi stated that the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has accelerated pace of projects, with policies and decisions aimed at improving the quality of life for the countrymen. "The country is making efforts on a large scale to realise the infinite possibilities associated with Blue Economy", PM Modi said.

The U-Field is part of ONGC's flagship deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II development project in the prolific Krishna Godavari Basin. U - Field is the deepest Gas discovery of the project, with gas production potential of about 3 million Standard cubic metre of gas per day.

The first well of U field, i.e., U-3-B is one of the fastest deep-water well monetized globally in record time of 11 months.

The gas from these wells is evacuated through the subsea facilities connected to an Onshore Terminal at Odalarevu situated in Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

ONGC takes pride in the development of these discoveries, in line with Hon'ble PM's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The subsea structures for this project are being fabricated for the first time in the country (Katupalli Yard, Chennai), a capability which proved a boon for development of domestic E&P ecosystem with extensive skill development.

U field monetization involves a CAPEX of ₹ 2917 Cr, and employment generation of ~3.4 million Man-hours. Gas produced from this project will add significant volumes to ONGC's production and will be a giant leap towards making India a Gas-based Economy and Energy Security.

After the dedication/inauguration/foundation-stone laying of the projects, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Modi said that these projects, along with energy reliance will boost infrastructural development, enhance connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. At the same time, the projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region and Nation.

Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi dedicating ONGC U-field Onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block to the Nation

Dignitaries on the dais

Plaque of the ONGC U-field Onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block

Public gathering on the occasion

Issued By:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Corporate Communications, New Delhi,
Phone: +91-11-26754013
Mail: ongcdelhicc@ongc.co.in

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 07:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
11/08India says Russia oil deals advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi
RE
11/07ONGC Reportedly Applies to Retain 20% Stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil and Gas Project
CI
11/07India's ONGC applies to retain 20% in Russia's Sakhalin-1- source
RE
11/03Oil And Natural Gas : Hon'ble Assam CM, Hon'ble MoS MoPNG flag off ONGC aided ambulances
PU
10/31Japan gov't decides to retain stake in new Sakhalin-1 operator
RE
10/18ONGC Pavilion grabs limelight at GEOIndia 2022
AQ
10/17Japan will continue talks with stakeholders to decide on Sakhalin-1 project
RE
10/17ONGC Reportedly Eyes Stake in Russian Entity Managing Sakhalin 1
CI
10/17Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'
RE
10/17Exclusive: India's ONGC eyes stake in Russian entity managing Sakhalin 1 - sou..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 505 B 80 735 M 80 735 M
Net income 2023 472 B 5 859 M 5 859 M
Net Debt 2023 759 B 9 421 M 9 421 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,88x
Yield 2023 9,80%
Capitalization 1 767 B 21 929 M 21 929 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 140,45 INR
Average target price 171,96 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Chairman & Managing Director
Pomila Jaspal Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
V. Ajit Kumar Raju Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-1.79%21 929
CHEVRON CORPORATION58.89%350 569
CONOCOPHILLIPS85.59%161 316
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.61%83 591
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.94%67 221
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION143.12%63 846