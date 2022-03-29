Log in
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
Oil and Natural Gas : O N Gyani takes over charge as Director (Operations) of ONGC Videsh Limited

03/29/2022
O N Gyani has taken over charge as the Director (Operations) in the Board of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - the international petroleum company of India. Mr Gyani has rich experience of more than three decades in diverse aspects of reservoir and production management of onshore and offshore fields in ONGC, JV and OVL.

Prior to joining in OVL, he was Asset Manager of the largest Onshore Asset - Mehsana. He steered the Asset to reverse the declining trend of production from matured fields and prepared a roadmap for unlocking the true potential of the Asset.

Prior to leading Mehsana Asset, he headed the prestigious Institute of Reservoir Studies (IRS) and managed reservoir health along with development planning by formulating IOR / EOR schemes of all major Assets. During the same period, ER policy was implemented by the government and he played pivotal role in screening and expansion of EOR projects within and outside ONGC. He has diverse experience in screening, designing and implementing thermal, chemical and gas-based EOR in different fields. He was also involved in evaluation of Carbon Capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project for implementation in western India.

Mr Gyani started his career in 1987 as Petroleum Engineer from Indian School of Mines. He has diverse professional experience in majority of ONGC Assets viz. Cauvery, Rajahmundry, Assam, Ankleshwar, Cambay and B&S. He raised oil production to peak level during his tenure in several Assets. He also contributed significantly in field growth through meticulous performance evaluation. He was a key contributor in the growth story of B&S Asset of Western offshore by improving oil production three fold from 20000 bopd to 60000+ bopd by formulating and implementing high-value development schemes.

Mr Gyani is well known for his vast experience in reservoir management, field development and EOR domain, both as Head of Institute and Asset Manager. He has to his credit the value addition in several IOR/EOR schemes leading to reserves accretion, improvement in productivity and recovery from several fields.

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 122 B 67 336 M 67 336 M
Net income 2022 433 B 5 687 M 5 687 M
Net Debt 2022 1 016 B 13 359 M 13 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,98x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 2 151 B 28 279 M 28 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 28 479
Free-Float 29,3%
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 171,00 INR
Average target price 217,95 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Alka Mittal Chairman, MD & Director-Human Resources
Anurag Sharma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amitava Bhattacharya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED23.84%29 164
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.39%134 141
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.76%72 170
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.06%70 750
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.10%61 450
CNOOC LIMITED32.50%60 674