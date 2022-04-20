Log in
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
04/20 06:28:10 am EDT
175.50 INR   -0.93%
06:55aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC now has one of the most balanced Boards in industry
PU
01:52aNihar Info Global to Supply Cycling Jerseys, Caps for Oil & Natural Gas Event
MT
04/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Tumble Tuesday, Giving Back Recent Gains
MT
Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC now has one of the most balanced Boards in industry

04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT
Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) now has one of the most gender-inclusive Boards of Directors in the upstream oil and gas industry. With the joining of Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal on 19 April 2022, ONGC now has three women Directors in its 14-member Board, a rare feat in the upstream sector where the leadership space is primarily dominated by men.

There are two Full Time (functional) Directors in ONGC Board - CMD (Additional Charge) & Director (HR) Dr. Alka Mittal and Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal - being Key Managerial Persons (KMPs). This makes a third of the KMPs women, a best-in-class feature vis-à-vis gender inclusiveness.

Additionally, Ms Reena Jaitly is one of the seven (7) Independent Directors, which makes the total count of women Directors in the Maharatna to three. ONGC Board includes a Government Nominee Director also.

The gender-balance in the ONGC Board is unmatched in the Indian upstream and downstream industry. There are limited number of Women Directors, especially as Key Managerial Persons in the upstream and downstream Industry in the country.

Issued By:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Corporate Communications, New Delhi,
Phone: +91-11-26754013
Mail: ongcdelhicc@ongc.co.in

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
