Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC resumes operations in Hazira Plant within a day after fire

ONGC worked on war-footing and restored operations in its Hazira Gas Processing Plant near Surat within a day after fire. Gas supply to consumers has been restored on 25 September 2020 - a day after the fire.

There was a leakage of gas in Gas Terminal of ONGC's Hazira Plant in the early hours of 24 September 2020. Due to this, a modest fire broke out at around 0300 am.

ONGC Team in the Plant responded immediately and started remedial actions to contain the fire. The emergency alarm systems were immediately actuated and the Plant was shut down. Large scale depressurizations, due to shut-downs of the units, resulted in excessive flaring and blast-like noises.

The affected units of the Plant were isolated and depressurized and the Fire was brought under control and extinguished in 4 hours, by 0735 am on 24 September. Cooling of the site was, however, continued for safety.

The accident did not cause any casualty or injury to any person.

The boundary wall of the ONGC Plant is situated at a significant distance from the site of fire. The height and design of the boundary wall is such that it prevents the fire to spread outside and hence insulates nearby areas from the activities inside.