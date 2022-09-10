Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
134.00 INR   +1.63%
10:50aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC signs 6 Contracts for Discovered Small Fields in Offshore during DSF-III, 2 Contracts under CBM bid round-2021
PU
09/09Mangalore Refinery Gets Chairman Nominee
MT
09/08India's BPCL plans to load Sokol cargo in Sept - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC signs 6 Contracts for Discovered Small Fields in Offshore during DSF-III, 2 Contracts under CBM bid round-2021

09/10/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed 6 contracts for Discovered Small Fields (DSF) in the Offshore under DSF-III bid round, with 3 each for fields in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These include 4 contract areas as sole bidder and 2 contract areas in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The Energy Maharatna also signed 2 Contracts for Fields under Special CBM Bid round-2021 blocks in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

In the Special CBM bid round-2021 under OALP, as per provisions of the RSC, a total estimated expenditure commitment is indicated by the Contractor to the Government of India. For the 2 CBM blocks awarded to ONGC, the total investment commitment is to the tune of USD 5.94 million.

In the 6 DSF-III blocks awarded to ONGC (2 under JV with IOC) an investment of USD 1894.5 million is planned towards development in the blocks.

The contracts were exchanged in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, by ONGC CMD Rajesh Kumar Srivastava on 9 September 2022 in New Delhi. ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar was also present.

Joint Secretary (Refineries) Sunil Kumar and ONGC CMD RK Srivastava (right) exchanging the signed contracts

The DSF-III bid round 2021 was launched by Government of India on 10 June 2021. A total of 75 fields (Nomination & PSC Regime) under the Discovered Small Field Policy were clubbed in 32 Contract Areas (11 Onland and 21 Offshore) for offer under DSF-III. ONGC participated in the bidding and subsequently won 6 contract areas. These include 4 contract areas as sole bidder and 2 contract areas in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The CBM special bid round 2021 was launched by Government on 22 September 2021 and concluded on 31 May 2022 with a total of 15 blocks under offer. ONGC participated in the bidding of 2 blocks and won 2 blocks one each in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Issued By:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Corporate Communications, New Delhi
Phone: +91-11-26754013
Mail: ongcdelhicc@ongc.co.in

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
10:50aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC signs 6 Contracts for Discovered Small Fields in Offshore durin..
PU
09/09Mangalore Refinery Gets Chairman Nominee
MT
09/08India's BPCL plans to load Sokol cargo in Sept - sources
RE
09/03GAIL (India) Reportedly Emerges as the Highest Bidder for JBF Petrochemicals with INR 1..
CI
09/01Oil & Natural Gas Appoints Interim Chairman
MT
09/01Indian Indices Close Lower; Hindalco Industries Slides 4%
MT
09/01OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Rajesh Kumar Srivastava takes additional charge as ONGC CMD
PU
09/01Indian shares fall over 1% on selloff in IT, energy stocks
RE
09/01Oil & Natural Gas Gets New Chairman; Shares Drop 3%
MT
09/01Indian shares fall as IT, energy drag; SpiceJet slumps 15%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 319 B 79 370 M 79 370 M
Net income 2023 489 B 6 145 M 6 145 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 9 346 M 9 346 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,42x
Yield 2023 10,3%
Capitalization 1 686 B 21 175 M 21 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 134,00 INR
Average target price 171,32 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava Chairman & Managing Director
Pomila Jaspal Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Rajni Kant Secretary & Compliance Officer
V. Ajit Kumar Raju Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-5.90%21 175
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.13%142 542
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.87%72 294
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.52%61 804
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.32%60 949
CNOOC LIMITED21.67%59 296