Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/24 07:10:29 am
66.65 INR   -1.48%
09:10aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC to soon resume operations in Hazira Plant after fire
PU
08:24aONGC douses fire; gas supplies to industries hit
RE
03:46aGAIL cuts gas supplies to clients after fire at ONGC plant
RE
Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC to soon resume operations in Hazira Plant after fire

09/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Fire in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Hazira Gas Processing Plant near Surat has been extinguished. All efforts are being made to resume normal operations in the plant at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, fire was observed around 3.05 am due to leakage of gas from a gas pipeline.

On the first signs of gas leak and fire, Emergency Shutdown actuators were immediately activated and Plant was shut down.

To ensure safety and as a measure to control fire, gas pipelines in the plant were depressurised by releasing the gas in the pipelines, in a controlled manner, through the Flare Stack. Large scale depressurisation, actuated due to shutdown of the units, resulted in blast-like noise.

Disaster Management Plan including pressing Fire tenders into service was immediately activated. The fire was completely extinguished by 0730 hours (IST) today.

There have been no casualty or injury in the plant.

The cause of incident is being investigated.

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2021 3 296 B 44 600 M 44 600 M
Net income 2021 101 B 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net Debt 2021 975 B 13 197 M 13 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 851 B 11 569 M 11 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 32 923
Free-Float 29,3%
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 97,41 INR
Last Close Price 67,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Amar Nath Joint Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Shyam Sunder Kakkar Executive Director & Offshore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-47.48%11 569
CNOOC LIMITED-39.89%44 877
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.38%35 309
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.57%21 182
ECOPETROL S.A.-40.12%21 111
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.76%19 395
