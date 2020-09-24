Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC to soon resume operations in Hazira Plant after fire

Fire in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Hazira Gas Processing Plant near Surat has been extinguished. All efforts are being made to resume normal operations in the plant at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, fire was observed around 3.05 am due to leakage of gas from a gas pipeline.

On the first signs of gas leak and fire, Emergency Shutdown actuators were immediately activated and Plant was shut down.

To ensure safety and as a measure to control fire, gas pipelines in the plant were depressurised by releasing the gas in the pipelines, in a controlled manner, through the Flare Stack. Large scale depressurisation, actuated due to shutdown of the units, resulted in blast-like noise.

Disaster Management Plan including pressing Fire tenders into service was immediately activated. The fire was completely extinguished by 0730 hours (IST) today.

There have been no casualty or injury in the plant.

The cause of incident is being investigated.