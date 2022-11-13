Advanced search
    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
140.45 INR   +0.43%
06:02aOil And Natural Gas : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/12Oil And Natural Gas : Hon'ble Prime Minister dedicates ONGC U-field Onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block to the Nation
PU
11/08India says Russia oil deals advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi
RE
Oil and Natural Gas : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/13/2022 | 06:02am EST
Oil AND Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Invites you to a conference call

To discuss Q2 FY'23 earnings

Represented by

Mrs. Pomila Jaspal, Director (Finance)

& Team

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

11.00 Hrs. IST

(AT 05:30 AM UK TIME | 01:30 PM HK/SINGAPORE TIME)

(AT 12:30 AM US TIME (EST) |

Pan India Access Number

Toll Free: - 1800 120 3450

Local Access Number Toll: - 044- 4563 4953.

Toll Free Number - International

USA: 18773870849, 18009740768, UK: 08000163439, 08081017155,

Singapore: 8001011941, Hong Kong: 800903171.

International Direct toll Access:- +91 44 2370 2370 / +91 44 4563 4545.

ACCESS PIN only for International

participants: 5998465#

Call Co-ordinator:

Mr. Prakash Joshi - 011-26753193 / 26753138

E-mail: irc@ongc.co.in

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
