Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(ONGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil prices steady after six weeks of gains, pressured by glut

12/14/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade on Monday as persistent oversupply in the market largely offset hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for February rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.09 a barrel by 1:53 p.m. ET (1853 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $46.72 a barrel.

Brent and WTI have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest stretch of weekly gains since June.

"Price momentum has slowed appreciably during the past couple of weeks and while some fresh or unexpected bullish headlines may be required to advance the complex into new high territory, we will also note a market that appears to have developed immunity to bearish headlines that would normally be slapping the complex down," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said.

Signs of rising supply have weighed on the market. Libyan oil production stood at 1.28 million barrels per day on Monday, a National Oil Corporation (NOC) source said, up from 1.25 million bpd in late November.

In the United States, energy firms last week added the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since January as producers continued to return to the wellpad.

Global onshore crude inventories in December are still well above 2019 and 2018 levels, market intelligence firm Kpler said, with the biggest onshore builds this year seen in China .

"Whilst the sharp jump of global stocks from the beginning of the Covid pandemic in spring to summer mirrored anemic fuels demand early this year, a still historic high volume of crude oil stocks indicates worldwide demand hasn't yet bounced back to pre-Covid levels," the firm said in a note.

Major European countries continued in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19 which has reduced fuel demand. For example, Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, plans to impose a stricter lockdown from Wednesday to battle the virus.

In early trading, prices rose after a shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit in the Saudi port of Jeddah, which the energy ministry called a terrorist act.

"Traders have for years now been used to tensions flaring in the region and when that happens, oil markets tick up," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets.

"(The blast) has caused concerns for stability in the major oil hub of Jeddah and for overall traffic security in the region."

The United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, lifting hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

"Brent crude is supported by both financial and physical flows. The dollar is declining, the Brent crude curve is in backwardation and vaccines are being rolled out," said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

"We think that this rally has further to go."

Meanwhile, OPEC+ has postponed meetings of its Joint Technical Committee and Ministerial Monitoring Committee until Jan. 3 and 4, OPEC said in a statement on Monday.

Also pressuring prices, OPEC said global oil demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought because of the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hampering efforts by the group and its allies to support the market.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Noah Browning and Florence Tan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar


© Reuters 2020
All news about OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
12:28aMARKET CHATTER : Larsen & Toubro Submits Lowest Bid for Orders Worth $747 Millio..
MT
12/11In boost to climate action, Britain to stop backing overseas oil and gas proj..
RE
12/11Sensex, Nifty hit record peaks as ONGC soars on higher oil prices
RE
12/07OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC scrip surges to the highest level since March 2020
PU
12/07Indian shares end at record high on consumer goods boost
RE
12/06Oil & Natural Gas Arm Strikes Oil in Colombia Block
MT
12/04OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC VIDESH strikes commercial oil in appraisal well &ldqu..
PU
12/04OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC VIDESH Strikes Commercial Oil in Appraisal Well &ldqu..
PU
12/04ONGC IS DEDICATED TOWARDS DIVERSITY, : CMD at valedictory session of MOSAIC 2020
PU
12/03EXXON MOBIL EYES STAKE IN INDIAN OIL : Indian Oil Minister
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 149 B 42 775 M 42 775 M
Net income 2021 112 B 1 526 M 1 526 M
Net Debt 2021 870 B 11 823 M 11 823 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 1 277 B 17 315 M 17 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 105
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 98,19 INR
Last Close Price 101,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Om Prakash Singh Director, Director-Technical & Field Services
Amar Nath Joint Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Shyam Sunder Kakkar Executive Director & Offshore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-24.84%16 514
CONOCOPHILLIPS-33.14%46 435
CNOOC LIMITED-44.52%40 034
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.01%31 269
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-23.90%29 573
ECOPETROL S.A.-30.32%27 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ