U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt -sources

(Updates with Eni declining comment in eighth paragraph)
HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian oil company
Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan
oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian
crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming
oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped
up sanctions on Venezuela.
The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is
not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil
prices will be modest. But Washington's greenlight to resume
Venezuela's long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a
symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The U.S. State Department gave the nod to the two companies
to resume shipments in a letter, the people said. U.S. President
Joe Biden's administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help
Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of
Venezuela's cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting
political talks with Venezuela's opposition is another aim, two
of the people told Reuters.
The two European energy companies, which have joint ventures
with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, can count the crude
cargoes toward unpaid debts and late dividends, the people said.
A key condition, one of the people said, was that the oil
received "has to go to Europe. It cannot be resold elsewhere."
Washington believes PDVSA will not benefit financially from
these cash-free transactions, unlike Venezuela’s current oil
sales to China, that person said. China has not signed onto
Western sanctions on Russia, and has continued to buy Russian
oil and gas despite U.S. appeals.
The authorizations came last month, but details and resale
restrictions have not been reported previously.
Eni declined comment, citing a policy of not
commenting "on issues of potential commercial sensitivity."
Repsol did not reply to requests for comment.
OTHERS EXCLUDED
Washington has not made similar allowances for U.S. oil
major Chevron Corp, India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
(ONGC) and France's Maurel & Prom SA, which
also lobbied the U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury
Department to take oil in return for billions of dollars in
accumulated debts from Venezuela.
All five oil companies halted swapping oil for debt in
mid-2020 in the midst of former U.S. President Donald Trump's
"maximum pressure" campaign that cut Venezuela's oil exports but
failed to oust Maduro.
PDVSA has not scheduled Eni and Repsol to take any cargoes
this month, according to a June 3 preliminary PDVSA loading
program seen by Reuters.
Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted last month
she hoped the U.S. overtures "will pave the way for the total
lifting of the illegal sanctions which affect our entire
people."
OUTREACH TO CARACAS
The Biden administration held its highest level talks with
Caracas in March, and Venezuela freed two of at least 10 jailed
U.S. citizens and promised to resume election talks with the
opposition. Maduro has yet to agree on a date to return to the
negotiating table.
Republican lawmakers and some of Biden’s fellow Democrats
who oppose any softening of U.S. policy toward Maduro have
blasted the U.S. approach to Venezuela as too one-sided.
Washington maintains further sanctions relief on Venezuela
will be conditioned on progress toward democratic change as
Maduro negotiates with the opposition.
Last month, the Biden administration authorized Chevron, the
largest U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, to talk
to Maduro’s government and PDVSA about future operations in
Venezuela.
About that time, the U.S. State Department secretly sent
letters to Eni and Repsol saying Washington would “not object”
if they resumed oil-for-debt deals and brought the oil to
Europe, one of the sources told Reuters.
The letters assured them they would face no penalties for
taking Venezuelan oil cargoes to collect on pending debt, said
two people in Washington.
CHEVON CONSIDERATION
Chevron's request to the U.S. Treasury to expand its
operations in Venezuela came as the State Department issued the
no-objection letters to Eni and Repsol. The person familiar with
the matter in Washington declined to say whether Chevron's
request remained under consideration.
The U.S. oil major did receive a six-month continuation of a
license that preserves its assets and U.S. approval to talk with
Venezuelan government officials about future operations.
It was not immediately clear if Washington had okayed the
prior crude-for-fuel swaps European companies conducted with
PDVSA until 2020, exchanges that provided relief to
gasoline-thirsty Venezuela.
China has become the largest customer for Venezuelan oil,
with as much as 70% of monthly shipments destined for its
refiners.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Matt Spetalnick
in Washington; writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David
Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)