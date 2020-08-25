Log in
Amlan's Advanced Solution For Antibiotic-Free Animal Protein Production to Be Featured on “Built in America: INNOVATION NATION”

08/25/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International will showcase how its natural, mineral-based alternative to antibiotics is transforming poultry production worldwide during an upcoming television episode of “Built in America: INNOVATION NATION” on Fox Business Network, airing August 30 at 4:00 p.m. Central U.S. Time.

The episode highlights Amlan’s extensive commitment to mineral and animal health research, providing mineral-based formulation solutions that affect consumers around the world.

“Amlan’s unique product solutions such as Varium® are helping poultry producers meet consumer demands, maintain bird health and provide positive economic returns,” says Flemming L. Mahs, President of Amlan International.

In the episode, Dr. Hongyu Xue, Amlan’s Director of Life Sciences, explains how the natural feed additive Varium protects the intestinal lining of chickens, energizes cells for growth and stimulates natural immunity, resulting in birds with improved health. He discusses how the product has helped producers eliminate or reduce the use of in-feed antibiotics to promote growth and discontinue the use of less effective feed additives.

“The safety and integrity of our global food supply have never been more important,” Xue says. “The recent COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth several questions surrounding food safety and food security. We are proud to share how our products are helping to address food supply challenges while also meeting consumer preferences on a global scale.”

World-renowned companies are featured in episodes of “INNOVATION NATION,” created by executive producer Rachel Mitchell of Elevate Media Productions, LLC. Award-winning host John McCalmont takes viewers around the country to see how companies are creating and nurturing great solutions and value for Americans and others around the world.

Viewers will hear how Amlan International and Oil-Dri Corporation of America have created novel solutions for customers worldwide. From Oil-Dri’s first oil-absorbing product developed by founder Nick Jaffee in 1941 to prevent people from slipping on garage floors to livestock feed technologies that reduce the use of antibiotics and are helping to reshape the animal protein industry of today, viewers will have a new understanding of how minerals improve our daily lives.

“My dad and I have had this unwavering belief that there is a lot of mystery locked up in these minerals, and if we invest heavily in R&D we can figure those out,” says Daniel Jaffee, grandson of founder Nick Jaffee and the President and CEO of Oil-Dri. “Mother Nature put everything on this earth we need to survive, and our Amlan International subsidiary is pioneering the use of mineral technology to reduce and even eliminate antibiotics used to promote growth in animal protein production.”

Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” is a global leader in proven solutions that improve the intestinal health and productivity of livestock. Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Flemming L. Mahs is President of Amlan International, a subsidiary of Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Varium is available for purchase outside of the United States. Product associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. Product availability may vary by country.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
