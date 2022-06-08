Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oil-Dri Corporation of America
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODC   US6778641000

OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(ODC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
25.51 USD   +0.51%
05:32pOIL DRI OF AMERICA : Dri Increases Dividends for 19th Consecutive Year - Form 8-K
PU
05:31pOil-Dri Of America Increases Dividend 4%
MT
05:30pOIL-DRI CORP OF AMERICA : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Dri of America : Dri Increases Dividends for 19th Consecutive Year - Form 8-K

06/08/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oil-Dri Increases Dividends for 19th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO-(June 8, 2022)-The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.28 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.21 per share of the Company's Class B Stock, an approximate 4% increase for both classes of stock.

The dividends declared will be payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974. This declaration marks the nineteenth consecutive year Oil-Dri has increased dividends.

Based on the increased declared dividend and today's closing price of $25.51, the dividend yield on Common Stock is 4.3%.

The Company expects to release earnings for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, October 13, 2022 and to host an earnings discussion via webcast on Friday, October 14, 2022. Participation details will be posted on the Events page of the Company's website approximately one week prior to the call.

###

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets.Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Dividends

Contact:
Leslie A. Garber
Manager of Investor Relations
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
InvestorRelations@oildri.com
(312) 321-1515

Leslie A. Garber
Investor Relations Manager
InvestorRelations@oildri.com
(312) 321-1515

Disclaimer

Oil Dri Corporation of America published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA
05:32pOIL DRI OF AMERICA : Dri Increases Dividends for 19th Consecutive Year - Form 8-K
PU
05:31pOil-Dri Of America Increases Dividend 4%
MT
05:30pOIL-DRI CORP OF AMERICA : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pOil-Dri Increases Dividends for 19th Consecutive Year
AQ
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2022
CI
06/07OIL DRI OF AMERICA : Dri Announces Results for the Third Quarter and Record Sales for the ..
PU
06/07Oil-Dri Swings to Fiscal Q3 Loss as Sales Climb
MT
06/07OIL-DRI : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/07OIL-DRI CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
06/07Oil-Dri Corporation of America Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 11,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Oil-Dri Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Jaffee Product Manager-Industrial & Agricultural Division
Susan Marie Kreh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan H. Selig Independent Director
Paul Edward Suckow Independent Director
Lawrence Edwin Washow Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA-23.98%186
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-13.98%21 366
THE CLOROX COMPANY-22.99%16 527
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK15.09%12 476
LION CORPORATION-5.60%3 112
WD-40 COMPANY-21.19%2 634