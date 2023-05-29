Advanced search
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:30 2023-05-29 am EDT
256.75 INR   -1.44%
01:41pFire at India's Numaligarh refinery under control, company says
RE
05/26Nomura Adjusts Oil India's Price Target to INR200 From INR175, Keeps at Reduce
MT
05/25Indian state oil companies in talks to buy stake in Tullow's Kenya block -Oil India
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fire at India's Numaligarh refinery under control, company says

05/29/2023 | 01:41pm EDT
May 29 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the 60,000 barrel-per-day Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam state, India, on Monday has been brought under control, the refinery said.

"Fire in Vessel VV-4 of hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh refinery, which started around 7.20 p.m. this evening is under control. No injuries or casualties reported," the refinery said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation on cause of fire has started."

Numaligarh refinery was shut down for maintenance in the last week of March and has been restarting operations a unit at a time since May 15, an NRL spokesperson said.

The affected hydrocracker was undergoing post-startup stabilisation when part of it caught fire, the person added.

Numaligarh refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd . (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.55% 77.05 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
OIL INDIA LIMITED -1.44% 256.75 Delayed Quote.25.12%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
WTI -0.46% 72.862 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
Financials
Sales 2023 239 B 2 889 M 2 889 M
Net income 2023 67 553 M 818 M 818 M
Net Debt 2023 109 B 1 317 M 1 317 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,14x
Yield 2023 8,55%
Capitalization 278 B 3 370 M 3 370 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 256
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 256,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ranjit Rath Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pooja Suri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED25.12%3 419
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED25.05%78 629
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.84%60 940
