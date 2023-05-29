Fire at India's Numaligarh refinery under control, company says

May 29 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the 60,000
barrel-per-day Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam state,
India, on Monday has been brought under control, the refinery
said.
"Fire in Vessel VV-4 of hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh
refinery, which started around 7.20 p.m. this evening is under
control. No injuries or casualties reported," the refinery said
in a statement.
"Preliminary investigation on cause of fire has started."
Numaligarh refinery was shut down for maintenance in the
last week of March and has been restarting operations a unit at
a time since May 15, an NRL spokesperson said.
The affected hydrocracker was undergoing post-startup
stabilisation when part of it caught fire, the person added.
Numaligarh refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd
.
