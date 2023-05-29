Fire at India's Numaligarh refinery under control, company says

May 29 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the 60,000 barrel-per-day Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam state, India, on Monday has been brought under control, the refinery said.

"Fire in Vessel VV-4 of hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh refinery, which started around 7.20 p.m. this evening is under control. No injuries or casualties reported," the refinery said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation on cause of fire has started."

Numaligarh refinery was shut down for maintenance in the last week of March and has been restarting operations a unit at a time since May 15, an NRL spokesperson said.

The affected hydrocracker was undergoing post-startup stabilisation when part of it caught fire, the person added.

