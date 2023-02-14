Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:50 2023-02-14 am EST
257.80 INR   +6.97%
09:46aIndia's ONGC posts 26% rise in Q3 profit on higher crude, gas prices
RE
05:21aNomura Adjusts Oil India's Price Target to INR175 From INR165, Keeps at Reduce
MT
02/13Transcript : Oil India Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

India's ONGC posts 26% rise in Q3 profit on higher crude, gas prices

02/14/2023 | 09:46am EST
The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation reported a 26% rise in its third-quarter profit, helped by higher crude and gas prices.

The state-run company's profit came in at 110.45 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to 87.64 billion rupees a year earlier.

India in September raised the price of locally produced gas by 40% to a record $8.57 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu). The gas prices nearly tripled from a year ago.

The crude oil realisation per barrel was up 15.1% at $87.13 compared to $75.73 a year earlier, while the realisation as per joint venture was up 12.2% at $84.99.

Demand for crude and natural gas remained higher as economic activity picked up post-pandemic, driving revenue from operations up 35.5% to 385.83 billion rupees.

However, total crude oil production fell 1% to 5.396 million metric tonnes (MMT) while total gas production dropped 3.8% from a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Uncertainties and constraints across the global supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have adversely affected the production of crude oil and gas," the company said.

Oil India Ltd, another state-run oil explorer also reported a better-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit last week, helped by increased production and better price realisation.

($1 = 82.7740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.03% 85.17 Delayed Quote.0.01%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.20% 148.45 Delayed Quote.0.95%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 6.97% 257.8 Delayed Quote.15.75%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.34% 433.9032 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.12% 121.9684 Real-time Quote.-42.16%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.86% 60.11 Real-time Quote.1.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 73.3489 Delayed Quote.2.37%
WTI -1.19% 78.802 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
Analyst Recommendations on OIL INDIA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 243 B 2 946 M 2 946 M
Net income 2023 67 076 M 812 M 812 M
Net Debt 2023 99 439 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,92x
Yield 2023 8,82%
Capitalization 280 B 3 383 M 3 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 256
Free-Float 33,5%
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 241,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ranjit Rath Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pooja Suri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED15.75%3 163
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.85%330 672
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.82%137 451
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.90%78 287
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 079
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.34%67 545