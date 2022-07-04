Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:47 2022-07-04 am EDT
205.30 INR   -4.00%
01:56aIndia to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel
RE
07/01Indian shares trim losses after Reliance, ONGC carnage
RE
07/01Indian shares slide as Reliance, ONGC crash on fuel export duties
RE
India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel

07/04/2022 | 01:56am EDT
ONGC well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of western city of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday.

The tax on firms that have increased product exports to gain from higher overseas margins took effect on July 1, as the government moves to boost domestic supply and revenue.

The taxes, and some accompanying export curbs, will hit the earnings of companies such as Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and Vedanta Ltd.

"The taxation would be reviewed every 15 days," Bajaj said, adding that it would depend on international crude prices. "If crude prices fall, then windfall gains will cease and windfall taxes would also be removed."

The government believes such windfall gains will cease once prices fall $40 from existing levels, Bajaj said.

Brent crude futures slipped on Monday to about $111.27 a barrel, as fears of a global recession weighed on the market even as supply remains tight amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $108.09 a barrel. [O/R]

Bajaj did not provide any estimate of the revenue increase for the government from its windfall tax move.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 112.02 Delayed Quote.43.00%
OIL INDIA LIMITED -4.09% 205.3 Delayed Quote.7.52%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.08% 2411.65 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 3.56% 375.15 End-of-day quote.-37.46%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.38% 950.0436 Real-time Quote.43.52%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.64% 268.2836 Real-time Quote.53.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 54.385 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
VEDANTA LIMITED 0.07% 214.1 Delayed Quote.-37.29%
WTI 0.61% 108.806 Delayed Quote.40.93%
