Oil India : 83 OIL Super-30 students qualify JEE (Advanced) 2020

83 OIL Super-30 students qualify JEE (Advanced) 2020
Oil India Limited is India's second largest India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company. Under OIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative 'OIL Super-30', eighty three (83) students from six (6) OIL Super-30 centres secured rank in recently held JEE (Advanced) 2020 exams for securing admissions into prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other reputed institutions across the country. Earlier, 158 students qualified JEE (Mains) 2020 out of 170 students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families enrolled in OIL Super- 30 centres in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat & Nagaon in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh & Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
The centre-wise results are as under:
|
Centre
|
Students
|
Students who
|
|
qualified JEE
|
have qualified
|
|
(Mains) 2020
|
JEE (Advanced)
|
|
|
in 2020
|
Jodhpur
|
30
|
28
|
|
|
|
Jorhat
|
20
|
16
|
|
|
|
Dibrugarh
|
26
|
11
|
|
|
|
Guwahati
|
27
|
13
|
|
|
|
Itanagar
|
28
|
07
|
|
|
|
Nagaon
|
27
|
08
|
|
|
|
Total
|
158
|
83
|
|
|
Project OIL Super 30, provides 11 months free residential coaching for JEE & other engineering and medical entrance examinations to students from economically backward families. The project has helped students fulfil their dreams of getting admission in prestigious engineering institutes like IITs, ISRO, NITs, State Engineering colleges, etc. and in leading medical institutes across the country.
