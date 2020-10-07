Log in
OIL INDIA LIMITED

Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/07 04:04:55 am
88.4 INR   +2.49%
03:50aOIL INDIA : 83 OIL Super-30 students qualify JEE (Advanced) 2020
PU
01:50aSensex, Nifty rise on gains in Reliance, Titan; TCS buyback plan awaited
RE
10/01Sensex, Nifty rise over 1%; multiplexes, autos surge
RE
Oil India : 83 OIL Super-30 students qualify JEE (Advanced) 2020

10/07/2020 | 03:50am EDT

06.10.2020

NOIDA

83 OIL Super-30 students qualify JEE (Advanced) 2020

Oil India Limited is India's second largest India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company. Under OIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative 'OIL Super-30', eighty three (83) students from six (6) OIL Super-30 centres secured rank in recently held JEE (Advanced) 2020 exams for securing admissions into prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other reputed institutions across the country. Earlier, 158 students qualified JEE (Mains) 2020 out of 170 students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families enrolled in OIL Super- 30 centres in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat & Nagaon in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh & Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The centre-wise results are as under:

Centre

Students

Students who

qualified JEE

have qualified

(Mains) 2020

JEE (Advanced)

in 2020

Jodhpur

30

28

Jorhat

20

16

Dibrugarh

26

11

Guwahati

27

13

Itanagar

28

07

Nagaon

27

08

Total

158

83

Project OIL Super 30, provides 11 months free residential coaching for JEE & other engineering and medical entrance examinations to students from economically backward families. The project has helped students fulfil their dreams of getting admission in prestigious engineering institutes like IITs, ISRO, NITs, State Engineering colleges, etc. and in leading medical institutes across the country.

***

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:49:01 UTC
