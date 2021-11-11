Oil India Board approves Q2 FY 2021-22 results

10.11.2021 Noida

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 526th Board Meeting held on 10th November, 2021 approved the Q2 FY

2021-22 results. Details of Q2 FY 2021-22 and Half Yearly results are as follows:

Highlights:

September 2021 have increased to ₹13,456 crore and ₹2,668.93 Crore, respectively as compared to corresponding period last year. The Company's Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q2 2021-22 is ₹504.46 crore vis-à-vis

₹238.95 crore in Q2 2020-21. For the half year ended on 30th September 2021 PAT is ₹1,012.40 crore vis-à-vis loss of ₹9.66 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2020.