    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/11 06:22:49 am
216.65 INR   -2.39%
07:07aOil India Board approves Q2 FY 2021-22 results
PU
11/10Oil India Posts Gains in Consolidated Profit, Revenue in Q2
MT
11/01Bharat Petroleum's Net Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q2
MT
Oil India Board approves Q2 FY 2021-22 results

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
10.11.2021 Noida

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 526th Board Meeting held on 10th November, 2021 approved the Q2 FY

2021-22 results. Details of Q2 FY 2021-22 and Half Yearly results are as follows:

Highlights:

  • The Group Turnover and PAT of Oil India Limited for the Half year ended 30th September 2021 have increased to ₹13,456 crore and ₹2,668.93 Crore, respectively as compared to corresponding period last year.
  • The Company's Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q2 2021-22 is ₹504.46 crore vis-à-vis

₹238.95 crore in Q2 2020-21. For the half year ended on 30th September 2021 PAT is ₹1,012.40 crore vis-à-vis loss of ₹9.66 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2020.

  • The Company's EBITDA in Q2 2021-22 is ₹1280.99 crore vis-à-vis ₹848.48 crore in Q2
    2020-21 and EBITDA for the half year ended on 30th September'2021 is ₹2577.91 crore vis-à-vis ₹1176.24 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2020.
  • EPS has increased to ₹4.65 per share in Q2 2021-22 as compared to ₹2.20 in Q2 2020-21. For the half year ended on 30th September 2021 EPS is ₹9.34 per share vis- à-vis negative EPS of ₹0.09 per share for the half year ended 30th September 2020.
  • Board of OIL has recommended an interim dividend of ₹ 3.50 per share for 2021-22.
  • Average Crude Oil price realization for Q2 2021 - 22 is US$ 71.35 / bbl vis-à-vis
    US$ 42.75 / bbl for Q2 of 2020-21, increased by 66.90%. Crude Oil price realization for the half year ended 30th September 2021 is US$ 69.28 / bbl vis-à-vis US$ 36.48 / bbl for the half year ended 30th September, 2020, increased by 89.91%.
  • The Crude Oil and Natural Gas production in Q2 2021-22 have improved by 1.78% and 26.38%, respectively as compared to Q2 2020-21.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q2

Q2

Half Yearly

Half Yearly

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

A. Financial

Total Income

Rs. Crores

3,678.76

2,280.12

6,749.54

4,154.60

Turnover

Rs. Crores

3,311.18

2,165.92

6,314.87

3,906.23

Net Profit

Rs. Crores

504.46

238.95

1,012.40

(9.66)

Earnings per share

Rs.

4.65

2.20

9.34

(0.09)

EBITDA

Rs. Crores

1,280.99

848.48

2,577.91

1,176.24

EBITDA Margin

%age

34.82%

37.21%

38.19%

28.31%

B. Crude oil Price

USD/Barrel

71.35

42.74

69.28

36.48

Crude Oil Price Realization

Rs./Barrel

5,286

3,179

5,122

2,741

Ex Rate

Rs.

74.09

74.38

73.93

75.13

C. Production

Crude oil

MMT

0.760

0.746

1.508

1.498

Natural Gas

BCM

0.807

0.638

1.518

1.320

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.567

1.384

3.026

2.818

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.739

0.724

1.461

1.457

Natural Gas

BCM

0.674

0.553

1.282

1.129

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.413

1.277

2.743

2.586

*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.

***

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
