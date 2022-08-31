Log in
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
192.80 INR   +2.31%
OIL INDIA : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
Petroneft Resources Says Nord Imperial Temporarily Suspended Oil Acceptance, Transfer
Petroneft Resources Shares Fall After Closing Russian Wells -- Update
Oil India : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

08/31/2022 | 11:51am EDT
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY &

SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING 2021-22

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

  1. Details of the listed entity
  1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity: L11101AS1959GOI001148
  2. Name of the Listed Entity: Oil India Limited
  3. Year of incorporation: 1959
  4. Registered office address: Duliajan, Assam
  5. Corporate address: Plot No. 19, Near Film City, Sector- 16A, Noida- 201301
  6. E-mail: oilindia@oilindia.in
  7. Telephone: 0374-2807273
  8. Website: www.oil-india.com
  9. Financial year for which reporting is being done: 2021-22
  10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed: National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Limited
  11. Paid-upCapital: ` 1084.41 Crore
  12. Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report:

Name

: Ms. Sakshi Aggarwal

Designation

: Sr. Manager-PA (CSR&SD)

Telephone No.

:

0374-2807273

Email ID

:

sakshi_aggarwal@oilindia.in

13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together). : Standalone basis

  1. Products/services

14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):

Description of

Description

% of Turnover

S. No.

of Business

Main Activity

Activity

of the entity

1.

Extraction and

Extraction

95.18%

Production of

of Crude

Hydrocarbon

Petroleum

15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):

S.

Product/

NIC Code

% of total Turnover

No.

Service

contributed

1.

Crude Oil

061

84.03

2.

Natural Gas

062

11.15

  1. Operations

16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:

Location

Number of plants

Number

Total

of offices

National

As per the

11

11

Corporate

Governance

Report

International

-

1

1

17. Markets served by the entity: a. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

7 states

International (No. of Countries)

-

1

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Nil
  2. A brief on types of customers: Oil & Gas Sector entities

IV. Employees

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:

  1. Executives [Employees] and Non Executives [Workers] (including differently abled):

S.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No.

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

EXECUTIVES

1.

Permanent (D)

1687

1486

88.09%

201

11.91%

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

52

44

84.61%

08

15.38%

3.

Total employees (D + E)

1739

1530

209

NON EXECUTIVES

4.

Permanent (F)

4569

4361

95.45%

208

4.55%

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

220

185

84.09%

35

220%

6.

Total workers (F + G)

4789

4546

243

  1. Differently abled Executives and Non Executives:

S.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED EXECUTIVES

1.

Permanent (D)

34

31

91.18%

3

8.82

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

3.

Total differently abled employees (D + E)

34

31

91.18%

3

DIFFERENTLY ABLED NON EXECUTIVES

4.

Permanent (F)

80

78

97.5%

2

2.5%

5.

Other than permanent (G)

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

6.

Total differently abled workers (F + G)

80

78

2

19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women

Total (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B / A)

Board of Directors

11

1

9.09%

Key Management Personnel

1

0

0

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers

FY 2021-22 (Turnover rate in

FY 2020-21 (Turnover rate in

FY 2019-20 (Turnover rate in the

current FY)

previous FY)

year prior to the previous FY)

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent

3.05

4.44

3.22

3.70

1.49

3.43

3.98

2.54

3.81

Executives

Permanent Non

9.12

4.42

8.91

10.64

5.84

10.43

8.79

8.26

8.77

Executives

  1. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)

21. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures

Indicate whether

% of

Does the entity indicated at column

Name of the holding/ subsidiary/

holding/

shares

S.

A, participate in the Business

associate companies/ joint

Subsidiary/

held by

No.

Responsibility initiatives of the

ventures (A)

Associate/ Joint

listed

listed entity? (Yes/No)

Venture

entity

1

Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Material Subsidiary

69.63%

The

company

undertakes

its

Company

own

Business

Responsibility

(BR)

initiatives and adheres to the

guidelines issued by statutory bodies

/ Government from time to time.

2

Oil India Sweden AB

Subsidiary

100%

3

Oil India Cyprus Ltd.

Subsidiary

76%

The Overseas Subsidiaries of the

4

Oil India (USA) Inc.

Subsidiary

100%

Company are SPVs / Investment

arms for acquisition of overseas E&P

5

Oil India International B.V (OIIBV)

Subsidiary

100%

Assets only.

6

Oil India International Pte. Ltd. (OIIPL)

Subsidiary

100%

7

Oil India International Limited

Subsidiary

100%

Under Voluntary Liquidation

8

Brahmaputra

Cracker and

Polymer

Associate

10%

Ltd. (BPCL)

9

DNP Ltd.

Joint Venture

23%

The

company

undertakes

its

10

Assam Petro

Chemicals

Limited

Joint Venture

48.68%

own

Business

Responsibility

(BR)

(APCL)

initiatives and adheres to the

11

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL)

Joint Venture

20%

guidelines issued by statutory bodies

/ Government from time to time.

12

HPOIL Gas Private Ltd. (HPOIL)

Joint Venture

50%

13

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited

Joint Venture

26%

(PBGPL)

3

