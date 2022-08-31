Oil India : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
08/31/2022 | 11:51am EDT
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY &
SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING 2021-22
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
Details of the listed entity
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity:L11101AS1959GOI001148
Name of the Listed Entity:Oil India Limited
Year of incorporation:1959
Registered office address:Duliajan, Assam
Corporate address: Plot No. 19, Near Film City, Sector- 16A, Noida- 201301
E-mail: oilindia@oilindia.in
Telephone: 0374-2807273
Website: www.oil-india.com
Financial year for which reporting is being done:2021-22
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed:National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Limited
Paid-upCapital: ` 1084.41 Crore
Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report:
Name
: Ms. Sakshi Aggarwal
Designation
: Sr. Manager-PA (CSR&SD)
Telephone No.
:
0374-2807273
Email ID
:
sakshi_aggarwal@oilindia.in
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together). : Standalone basis
Products/services
14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
Description of
Description
% of Turnover
S. No.
of Business
Main Activity
Activity
of the entity
1.
Extraction and
Extraction
95.18%
Production of
of Crude
Hydrocarbon
Petroleum
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
S.
Product/
NIC Code
% of total Turnover
No.
Service
contributed
1.
Crude Oil
061
84.03
2.
Natural Gas
062
11.15
Operations
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of plants
Number
Total
of offices
National
As per the
11
11
Corporate
Governance
Report
International
-
1
1
17. Markets served by the entity: a. Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
7 states
International (No. of Countries)
-
1
What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Nil
A brief on types of customers: Oil & Gas Sector entities
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
Executives [Employees] and Non Executives [Workers] (including differently abled):
S.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No.
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
EXECUTIVES
1.
Permanent (D)
1687
1486
88.09%
201
11.91%
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
52
44
84.61%
08
15.38%
3.
Total employees (D + E)
1739
1530
209
NON EXECUTIVES
4.
Permanent (F)
4569
4361
95.45%
208
4.55%
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
220
185
84.09%
35
220%
6.
Total workers (F + G)
4789
4546
243
Differently abled Executives and Non Executives:
S.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EXECUTIVES
1.
Permanent (D)
34
31
91.18%
3
8.82
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
3.
Total differently abled employees (D + E)
34
31
91.18%
3
DIFFERENTLY ABLED NON EXECUTIVES
4.
Permanent (F)
80
78
97.5%
2
2.5%
5.
Other than permanent (G)
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
6.
Total differently abled workers (F + G)
80
78
2
19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
Board of Directors
11
1
9.09%
Key Management Personnel
1
0
0
2
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers
FY 2021-22 (Turnover rate in
FY 2020-21 (Turnover rate in
FY 2019-20 (Turnover rate in the
current FY)
previous FY)
year prior to the previous FY)
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent
3.05
4.44
3.22
3.70
1.49
3.43
3.98
2.54
3.81
Executives
Permanent Non
9.12
4.42
8.91
10.64
5.84
10.43
8.79
8.26
8.77
Executives
Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
Oil India Limited published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 15:50:03 UTC.