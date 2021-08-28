Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Oil India Limited
  News
  Summary
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/27 07:14:15 am
176.55 INR   -1.73%
08:42aOIL INDIA : donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam
PU
08:42aOIL INDIA : Mr. R K Dutta former CMD of OIL passes away
PU
08:42aOIL INDIA : Confluence 2021 First OIL NRL Meeting Organised at FHQ Duliajan
PU
Oil India : Confluence 2021 First OIL NRL Meeting Organised at FHQ Duliajan

08/28/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Confluence 2021 - First Coordination Meeting between OIL and NRL organized at Field

Headquarters Duliajan

10 Aug, 2021, Duliajan: The 'First Coordination Meeting between OIL & NRL - Confluence 2021' was successfully hosted by OIL India Limited at Field Headquarters Duliajan on 9th & 10th August 2021. With the greater objective of exchange of ideas between OIL and NRL, the coordination meeting is a unique initiative for both the companies to come together and discuss strategies, plans for future synergy, and set mutual goals to act upon.

The occasion was graced by Shri S C Mishra, CMD, OIL & Shri S K Barua, MD, NRL, along with Shri Harish Madhav, Director (Finance) OIL, Shri Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations) OIL, Shri B. J. Phukan, Director (Technical) NRL, Shri Indranil Mitra, Director (Finance) NRL and other dignitaries of both the Companies.

The meeting was ceremoniously inaugurated with an auspicious lighting of lamp followed by an audio visual played as a tribute to Late R K Dutta, former Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of OIL and Founding Managing Director of NRL, who had led both the two originations with great distinction and had always envisioned continued growth and prosperity of both these organisations.

This was followed by an interactive session where delegates from both the companies shared their thoughts and insights on the various topics discussed in the presentations.

*****

Photos of 'Confluence 2021 - First Coordination Meeting between OIL &

NRL:

In Photos: Dignitaries of OIL & NRL at Confluence 2021

In Photos: Shri S C Mishra, CMD, OIL, Shri S K Barua, MD, NRL inaugurating

Confleunce 2021 with a lamp lighting ceremony

In Photos: (from left) Shri S C Mishra, CMD, OIL and Shri S K Barua, MD, NRL addressing the dignitaries

at Confluence 2021

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 86 177 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2021 14 481 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2021 50 974 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 191 B 2 605 M 2 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 680
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 176,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sushil Chandra Mishra Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tangor Tapak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED64.39%2 605
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.89%75 980
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 370
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.62%40 654
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.67%39 834
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.98%37 001