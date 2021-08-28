Oil India : Confluence 2021 First OIL NRL Meeting Organised at FHQ Duliajan

PRESS RELEASE

Confluence 2021 - First Coordination Meeting between OIL and NRL organized at Field

Headquarters Duliajan

10 Aug, 2021, Duliajan: The 'First Coordination Meeting between OIL & NRL - Confluence 2021' was successfully hosted by OIL India Limited at Field Headquarters Duliajan on 9th & 10th August 2021. With the greater objective of exchange of ideas between OIL and NRL, the coordination meeting is a unique initiative for both the companies to come together and discuss strategies, plans for future synergy, and set mutual goals to act upon.

The occasion was graced by Shri S C Mishra, CMD, OIL & Shri S K Barua, MD, NRL, along with Shri Harish Madhav, Director (Finance) OIL, Shri Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations) OIL, Shri B. J. Phukan, Director (Technical) NRL, Shri Indranil Mitra, Director (Finance) NRL and other dignitaries of both the Companies.

The meeting was ceremoniously inaugurated with an auspicious lighting of lamp followed by an audio visual played as a tribute to Late R K Dutta, former Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of OIL and Founding Managing Director of NRL, who had led both the two originations with great distinction and had always envisioned continued growth and prosperity of both these organisations.

This was followed by an interactive session where delegates from both the companies shared their thoughts and insights on the various topics discussed in the presentations.

