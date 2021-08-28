Oil India : Mr. R K Dutta former CMD of OIL passes away

Shri R K Dutta, former CMD of OIL passes away

A huge loss to the Oil and Gas Industry

Duliajan, 20.05.2021: Shri Ranjit Kumar Dutta, former Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of OIL passed away on 19th May, 2021 after a brief illness at Kolkata. He was 75 years. His wife Mrs. Julie Dutta predeceased him last year. As CMD of OIL from the year 2002 to

2006,Mr Dutta had brought about many transformational changes like implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and launched the Breakthrough Performance project for enabling OIL to co create and work towards a vision to become the fastest growing energy company with global presence providing value to the stakeholders.

Academically being a brilliant student, Shri Dutta graduated with honours in History from the renowned St Stephen College, Delhi University where he was awarded the prestigious Bishop Westcott Memorial prize for the best under graduate history student of the college. Subsequently he did his post-graduation in marketing and Sales management from faculty of management studies, Delhi University. He was born to the accomplished family of Late justice Sarat Kumar Dutta and Late Amiya Dutta of Dibrugarh, Assam

In 1995, Mr. Dutta was handpicked by the Government of India to head the historic 'Assam Accord' refinery now known as Numaligarh Refinery Limited. As the founding Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited he not only constructed and commissioned the refinery within its scheduled time, but also created a new company - a PSU which is a glowing example of successful business enterprise in the region.

Mr. Dutta was considered a colossus in the Oil and Gas Industry in the country and his contribution to the development of the Oil and Gas industry in the North East is unparalleled. He was one of the rare professionals in the Indian oil industry who had worked, headed and excelled in all the streams of oil industry, i.e., downstream, upstream and midstream. He started his career at Assam Oil Company, Digboi which he headed for 11 long years till 1995.

A visionary leader Mr Dutta distinguished himself as a man of extraordinary leadership skills and was an epitome of humility and courtesy. He was a humanitarian to the core and maintained the highest standard of honesty and integrity and always led by example.

The State of Assam in particular and the Indian Oil Industry in general is much poorer by his demise.