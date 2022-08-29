Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
188.45 INR   -1.46%
08/24Indian Indices End Flat on Wednesday; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Top Gainers
MT
08/24Indian refiners' July oil processing rises 10.5% from a year earlier
RE
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Oil India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
Oil India : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
MUMBAI |

27 AUGUST 2022

5

.

<

T E N D E R S & N O T I C E S

Oil India Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 2 169 M 2 169 M
Net income 2022 36 634 M 458 M 458 M
Net Debt 2022 139 B 1 738 M 1 738 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,95x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 204 B 2 558 M 2 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 074
Free-Float 33,5%
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 188,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ranjith Rath Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Operations Director & Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pooja Suri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED-3.85%2 596
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.33%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION153.71%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984