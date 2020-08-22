Oil India : Publication of Press Release_OIL_UFR_Financial Results_Q1_2020-21

PRESS RELEASE
Oil India Board in its 514th Board Meeting held on 21st August, 2020 has approved the Q1 FY 2020-
21 results. Details of Q1 FY 2020-21 results are as follows:
I.
Performance:
Details
Unit
Q1
Q1
2020-21
2019-20
A. Financial
Total Income
₹ Crore
1,874.48
3,496.10
Turnover
₹ Crore
1,743.92
3,373.36
Net Profit
₹ Crore
(248.61)
624.80
Earnings per share
₹
(2.29)
5.76
EBITDA
₹ Crore
327.76
1,475.91
EBITDA Margin
%age
17.49%
42.22%
B. Crude oil Price
Crude Oil Price Realization
USD/Barrel
30.43
66.33
2,308.72
4,613.25
C. Production
Crude oil*
MMT
0.752
0.813
Natural Gas*
BCM
0.682
0.712
Oil + Oil equivalent
MMTOE
1.434
1.525
D. Sales
Crude oil
MMT
0.733
0.798
Natural Gas
BCM
0.576
0.613
Oil + Oil equivalent
MMTOE
1.309
1.411
*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.
-
Highlights:
-
-
Due to substantially lower crude oil price realisation, company has incurred loss of ₹ 248.61 crore during Q1 FY21
-
Global spread of Covid-19 and collapse in understanding between OPEC and Russia on continued production cuts lead to sharp fall in international crude oil prices. Average Crude Oil price realisation was lower at US$ 30.43 /BBL in Q1 FY21 as compared to US$ 52.18/BBL during Q4 FY20. The realisation in INR terms was ₹ 2,309/bbl in Q1 FY21 as compared to ₹ 3,777/bbl in Q4 FY 20.
-
Natural gas price realisation during Q1 FY21 reduced to US$ 2.39/MMBTU from US$ 3.23/MMBTU in the previous quarter.
-
Crude Oil production during Q1 FY21 0.752 MMT was marginally lower from 0.758 MMT in Q4 FY20.
-
Natural gas production during Q1 FY21 at 682 MMSCM was higher than the natural gas production of 645 MMSCM during Q4 FY20.
