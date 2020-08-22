Log in
Oil India : Publication of Press Release_OIL_UFR_Financial Results_Q1_2020-21

08/22/2020 | 05:18am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 514th Board Meeting held on 21st August, 2020 has approved the Q1 FY 2020-

21 results. Details of Q1 FY 2020-21 results are as follows:

I.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q1

Q1

2020-21

2019-20

A. Financial

Total Income

Crore

1,874.48

3,496.10

Turnover

Crore

1,743.92

3,373.36

Net Profit

Crore

(248.61)

624.80

Earnings per share

(2.29)

5.76

EBITDA

Crore

327.76

1,475.91

EBITDA Margin

%age

17.49%

42.22%

B. Crude oil Price

Crude Oil Price Realization

USD/Barrel

30.43

66.33

/Barrel

2,308.72

4,613.25

C. Production

Crude oil*

MMT

0.752

0.813

Natural Gas*

BCM

0.682

0.712

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.434

1.525

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.733

0.798

Natural Gas

BCM

0.576

0.613

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.309

1.411

*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.

  1. Highlights:
    • Due to substantially lower crude oil price realisation, company has incurred loss of 248.61 crore during Q1 FY21
    • Global spread of Covid-19 and collapse in understanding between OPEC and Russia on continued production cuts lead to sharp fall in international crude oil prices. Average Crude Oil price realisation was lower at US$ 30.43 /BBL in Q1 FY21 as compared to US$ 52.18/BBL during Q4 FY20. The realisation in INR terms was 2,309/bbl in Q1 FY21 as compared to 3,777/bbl in Q4 FY 20.
    • Natural gas price realisation during Q1 FY21 reduced to US$ 2.39/MMBTU from US$ 3.23/MMBTU in the previous quarter.
    • Crude Oil production during Q1 FY21 0.752 MMT was marginally lower from 0.758 MMT in Q4 FY20.
    • Natural gas production during Q1 FY21 at 682 MMSCM was higher than the natural gas production of 645 MMSCM during Q4 FY20.

*****

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 09:17:07 UTC
