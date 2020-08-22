Oil India : Publication of Press Release_OIL_UFR_Financial Results_Q1_2020-21

Due to substantially lower crude oil price realisation, company has incurred loss of ₹ 248.61 crore during Q1 FY21

Global spread of Covid-19 and collapse in understanding between OPEC and Russia on continued production cuts lead to sharp fall in international crude oil prices. Average Crude Oil price realisation was lower at US$ 30.43 /BBL in Q1 FY21 as compared to US$ 52.18/BBL during Q4 FY20. The realisation in INR terms was ₹ 2,309/bbl in Q1 FY21 as compared to ₹ 3,777/bbl in Q4 FY 20.

Natural gas price realisation during Q1 FY21 reduced to US$ 2.39/MMBTU from US$ 3.23/MMBTU in the previous quarter.

Crude Oil production during Q1 FY21 0.752 MMT was marginally lower from 0.758 MMT in Q4 FY20.