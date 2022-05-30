Oil India : Records Highest Ever Profit in 2021-22

Crude oil production during 2021-22 also increased by 1.6%, from 2.96 MMT in 2020-21 to 3.01 MMT in 2021-22. The growth in crude oil production in Q4 2021-22 is 4.2% over corresponding period last year.

Two new hydrocarbon discoveries were made during 2021-22 in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/share for FY22. The Company has earlier paid interim dividend of Rs.9.25/share for FY 22. The total dividend for the year will be Rs14.25/ share.

Rating Agency "CRISIL" has assigned the highest long term and short-term ratings to the Company.

OIL has become the first company in the country to commission a pilot plant of 100 KW capacity for production of Green Hydrogen in the State of Assam. The plant is based on Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology for production of Green Hydrogen of 99.999% purity. OIL has also entered into collaboration with start-ups for development of green hydrogen utilities.

Four major infrastructure projects were also commissioned in the State of Assam during 2021-22 which will further enhance the oil and gas production capabilities of the company.

The Company is currently drilling its deepest onshore well at Sadiya in Assam which will be about 6500 M deep.

OIL has acquired 27 blocks under OALP bidding rounds increasing its E&P acreage by 49,573 SQKM. The company has completed committed Seismic acquisition in 17 of these blocks. The Company is using advanced exploration technologies including 'Airborne Gravity Gradiometry' and 'Gravity-Magnetic Survey and Passive Seismic Tomography' for seismic data acquisition.

The company has also acquired more than 22,500 LKM of 2D seismic data in Andaman offshore under the directive of Government of India.