    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 09:08:37 am BST
220.05 INR   +0.94%
08:37aOIL INDIA : Records Highest Ever Profit in 2021-22
PU
05/27Oil India Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/27Indian Government Shelves Stake Sale Process for Bharat Petroleum
MT
Oil India : Records Highest Ever Profit in 2021-22

05/30/2022 | 08:37am BST
27.05.2022 Noida

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Records Highest Ever Profit in 2021-22

Oil India Board in its 532nd Board Meeting held on 27th May'2022 approved the Q4 FY 2021-22 results.

Details of Q4 FY 2021-22 and for the year ended March' 2021-22 results are as follows:

  1. Highlights:
    1. Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported highest ever Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3,887.31 crore during 2021-22. This is 123.20% increase over the PAT of Rs.1741.59 Crore during last year.
    2. The turnover of Rs14,530.18 Crore during 2021-22 is also the highest ever. The turnover during 2020-21 was Rs.8,604.90 Crore.
    3. For Q4 2021-22 also, the Turnover and PAT have increased by 73.85% and 92.32% respectively over Q4 last financial year.
    4. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY22 increased to Rs.35.85/share from Rs.16.06/share for FY 21.
    5. The consolidated turnover of OIL's group companies has increased to Rs.30,011.20 crore in 2021-22 from Rs.22,484.13 crore in last financial year. Group PAT of OIL for the year 2021-22 also increased to ₹ 6,719.21 crore from Rs.4,145.97 crore in 2020-21.
    6. Average crude oil price realization for 2021-22 improved to US$ 78.96/ barrel from USD 43.98/ barrel in 2020-21, an increase of about 80%.
    7. The average natural gas price for 2021-22 was marginally higher at USD 2.35/ MMBTU vis-à-vis USD 2.09/ MMBTU for 2020-21.
    8. The Company has achieved highest ever natural gas production of 3045 MMSCM in 2021- 22, increase of 15.25% over last year. Natural gas production in Q4 of 2021-22 was also higher by 13.1% over corresponding period last year.
  1. Crude oil production during 2021-22 also increased by 1.6%, from 2.96 MMT in 2020-21 to 3.01 MMT in 2021-22. The growth in crude oil production in Q4 2021-22 is 4.2% over corresponding period last year.
  2. Two new hydrocarbon discoveries were made during 2021-22 in Tinsukia district of Assam.
  3. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/share for FY22. The Company has earlier paid interim dividend of Rs.9.25/share for FY 22. The total dividend for the year will be Rs14.25/ share.
  4. Rating Agency "CRISIL" has assigned the highest long term and short-term ratings to the Company.
  5. OIL has become the first company in the country to commission a pilot plant of 100 KW capacity for production of Green Hydrogen in the State of Assam. The plant is based on Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology for production of Green Hydrogen of 99.999% purity. OIL has also entered into collaboration with start-ups for development of green hydrogen utilities.
  6. Four major infrastructure projects were also commissioned in the State of Assam during 2021-22 which will further enhance the oil and gas production capabilities of the company.
  7. The Company is currently drilling its deepest onshore well at Sadiya in Assam which will be about 6500 M deep.
  8. OIL has acquired 27 blocks under OALP bidding rounds increasing its E&P acreage by 49,573 SQKM. The company has completed committed Seismic acquisition in 17 of these blocks. The Company is using advanced exploration technologies including 'Airborne Gravity Gradiometry' and 'Gravity-Magnetic Survey and Passive Seismic Tomography' for seismic data acquisition.
  9. The company has also acquired more than 22,500 LKM of 2D seismic data in Andaman offshore under the directive of Government of India.
  10. OIL has been granted two patents during the year for invention of "Method of quantification of low wax crude" and the US Patent for "Method to determine transformation of kerogen to oil/gas at different maturities using step-wisepyrolysis-gas chromatography".

II.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q4

Q4

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

A. Financial

Total Income

Rs. Crores

4,972.91

3,909.61

16,427.65

10,561.45

Turnover

Rs. Crores

4,478.61

2,576.18

14,530.18

8,604.90

Net Profit

Rs. Crores

1,630.01

847.56

3,887.31

1,741.59

Earnings per share

Rs.

15.03

7.82

35.85

16.06

EBITDA

Rs. Crores

2,452.75

1,754.83

7,266.38

3,208.49

EBITDA Margin

%age

49.32%

44.89%

44.23%

30.38%

B.Crude oil Price

USD/Barrel

98.08

59.80

78.96

43.98

Crude Oil Price Realization

Rs/Barrel

7,379

4,359

5,882

3,265

Ex. Rate

Rs

75.23

72.89

74.50

74.23

C. Production

Crude oil*

MMT

0.748

0.718

3.011

2.964

Natural Gas*

BCM

0.734

0.649

3.045

2.642

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.482

1.367

6.056

5.606

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.733

0.704

2.921

2.884

Natural Gas

BCM

0.557

0.555

2.471

2.269

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.290

1.259

5.392

5.153

*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.

***

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:35:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
