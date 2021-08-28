Oil India : donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam

Date: 06.07.2021

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production company as part of its CSR initiative has contributed to the fight against COVID-19 by supporting in augmentation of the health infrastructure and by donating Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam amidst this surge of the second wave of the pandemic.

On 06th July,2021, Oil India Limited donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam. The concentrators were handed over to Sri Keshab Mahanta, Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Assam by Sri Sandip Goswami, Chief General Manager(Pipelines) and Sri Madhurjya Barua, General Manager(Admin & ER) on behalf of OIL Board of Directors. Sri Anurag Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Health & Family welfare, Govt of Assam and Dr. Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, NHM, Assam were also present on the occasion.

Hon'ble Minister conveyed his sincere appreciation to OIL for the committed services during the Pandemic.

***