    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/27 07:14:15 am
176.55 INR   -1.73%
Oil India : donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam

08/28/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Date: 06.07.2021

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production company as part of its CSR initiative has contributed to the fight against COVID-19 by supporting in augmentation of the health infrastructure and by donating Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam amidst this surge of the second wave of the pandemic.

On 06th July,2021, Oil India Limited donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam. The concentrators were handed over to Sri Keshab Mahanta, Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Assam by Sri Sandip Goswami, Chief General Manager(Pipelines) and Sri Madhurjya Barua, General Manager(Admin & ER) on behalf of OIL Board of Directors. Sri Anurag Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Health & Family welfare, Govt of Assam and Dr. Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, NHM, Assam were also present on the occasion.

Hon'ble Minister conveyed his sincere appreciation to OIL for the committed services during the Pandemic.

***

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 86 177 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2021 14 481 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2021 50 974 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 191 B 2 605 M 2 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 680
Free-Float 33,5%
Managers and Directors
Sushil Chandra Mishra Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tangor Tapak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED64.39%2 605
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.89%75 980
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 370
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.62%40 654
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.67%39 834
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.98%37 001