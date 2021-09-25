Oil India : holds its 62nd Annual General Meeting

The AGM started with Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and Directors along with Independent Directors welcoming all the shareholders to the AGM.

In his address to the shareholders, the CMD described financial year

It was a matter of pride when two infrastructure projects of the Company were

dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 22

nd

Feb 2021