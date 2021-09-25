Oil India : holds its 62nd Annual General Meeting

Oil India Limited holds its 62nd Annual General Meeting
Highlights of Fiscal 2020-21- a year of achievements
OIL completed 62 glorious years of existence on 18th February 2021 with excellent track record of performance
As a part of diversification strategy, the Company enhanced its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited to 80.16% on 26th March, 2021. This was one of the defining moments of OIL's corporate journey as an E&P Company making it a truly vertically integrated Company in the oil & gas value chain.
Two infrastructure projects of the Company were dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 22nd Feb 2021.
Secondary Tank Farm with Dehydration Facility & Effluent Treatment Plant Project at Madhuban, Dibrugarh District, Assam set up at investment of Rs. 490 crore.
Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda village, Makum in Assam at an investment of Rs. 132 crore.
Reported Revenue of Rs. 10,561.45 crore and Profit after Tax of Rs. 1,741.59 crore.
Made the highest ever Capex Investment of Rs. 4655 crore during FY 2020-21.
Achieved highest ever 2D seismic acquisition during the year (13,103 LKM) and 2nd highest ever 3D seismic acquisition during the year (2,104 sq km)
Became the first Operator to commence seismic data acquisition in OALP-V block (Biswanath district in Assam). The Company also became the first Operator to complete seismic acquisition in any OALP Block in the country as per the committed work programme, by completing the seismic acquisition in North Bank OALP Block in the District of Dhemaji, Assam.
Received "NIL" comments for its accounts from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the 19th consecutive year.
Undertook initiatives to effectively prevent Covid-19 pandemic notable being contribution Rs. 25.00 Crore towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PMCARES) Fund in FY 2020- 21. Further, the Company is setting up PSA oxygen plants, provided oxygen compressors, concentrators and oxygen cylinders besides augmenting healthcare infrastructure at various locations to effectively deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil India Limited (OIL), country's second largest National 'Navratna' E&P Company, in terms of total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves, held its 62nd Annual General Body meeting at its Corporate Office in Noida, today. The AGM was held on a virtual platform, necessitated by the extraordinary demands of present time.
The AGM started with Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and Directors along with Independent Directors welcoming all the shareholders to the AGM.
In his address to the shareholders, the CMD described financial year 2020-21 as a momentous & historical one with OIL completing 62 golden years of its existence. History was scripted on 26th March 2021 when OIL, as part of its diversification strategy enhanced its stakes in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to 80.16%, thus, making significant strides towards making OIL a truly vertically integrated company.
It was a matter of pride when two infrastructure projects of the Company werededicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 22ndFeb 2021.
Acknowledged the tremendous support received from all stakeholders during the period of unfortunate Blowout at Baghjan well No 5. The Company ensured immediate steps for capping, killing and abandonment of the well which was successfully completed on 3rd December 2020.
Next, CMD shared the significant highlights of fiscal 2020-21 during which OIL reported revenue of Rs 10,561 crores and profit after tax of Rs. 1,741.59 crores. Company also made 1 (one) gas discovery in Assam and has achieved Reserve Replacement Ratio (RRR) of 1.16 under 2P category and has been maintaining a healthy RRR of more than one consistently.
CMD highlighted that OIL has been awarded a total of 25 (twenty-five) blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round covering a total area of 48,796 sq. km. These acreages are in the state of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan and offshore areas in Andaman and Kerala-Konkan. The Company has also been awarded 2(two) blocks, one each in Tripura (47.23 sq. Km) and KG Offshore (93.90 sq. Km), under Discovered Small Field Round-II. This spreads the domestic E&P acreage significantly with Pan India presence and will help in future growth of the Company through successful exploration efforts. The Company is also taking various other initiatives to boost exploration & development activities and to step up production of Oil and Gas.
Regarding overseas operations, CMD informed that OIL's E & P portfolio is spread over 08 countries covering Russia, USA, Venezuela, Mozambique, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Libya and Gabon. During 2020-21, production from overseas assets corresponding to OIL's participating Interest in these assets stood at 2.10 MMTOE. The Company received Cumulative Dividends from the producing overseas assets of TAAS-YuryakhNeftegazodobycha LLC (TYNGD) and Vankorneft of USD 519.4 Mn till 31.03.2021.
In case of Renewables i.e. Solar & Wind power plants, CMD informed thattotal installed capacity of these plants is 188.10 MW as on 31stMarch 2021, consisting of 174.10 MW of wind projects and 14 MW of solar projects. Total revenue generated during the year from these assets was Rs.123.08 crore.
On the City Gas Distribution (CGD) front CMD further informed that during the year, HPOIL Gas Private Limited (HOGPL)", the JVC wherein OIL and HPCL hold equal share invested Rs. 103 crore capex in Ambala-Kurukshetra Districts and Kolhapur District GA. The JVC is now operating 14 CNG stations in the GAs. During FY 2020-21, HOGPL earned Rs 9.64 Cr revenue by selling 1685087 Kg of CNG. Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL), another JVC among Oil India Ltd, Assam Gas Company Ltd and GAIL Gas Ltd wherein OIL holds 26% stake, has started domestic pipe natural gas supply in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj Districts GAs with 270 nos. domestic connections.
OIL's Pipeline network too contributed to overall revenue of the company and during 2020-21, the trunk pipeline transported 5.97 MMT of crude oil and the
Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline transported 1.699 MMT of petroleum products. Total revenue generated from Pipeline transportation stands at Rs 361.45 crore during the year. Our Company is also an active partner in Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) with 20% stake. IGGL has been formed for construction of North-East Gas Grid Pipeline and to improve gas supply connectivity to all the State capitals of eight North Eastern States.
CMD focused that in the age of exponentially growing technologies, the company is taking major strides towards proliferation of these cutting-edge digital technologies across its E&P activities with the objective of enhancing efficiency, productivity and safety. A focused program called DRIVE was launched through which certain high impact technological innovations were identified, which are now in various stages of implementation, particularly in areas of drilling, production, maintenance, logistics and procurement.
Giving an account of Oil India's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, CMD highlighted that OIL's has been at the forefront of India's combined fight against prevention of COVID19 through its CSR. He also mentioned about OIL's CSR initiatives that impacts critical thrust areas of society, namely Healthcare, Education, Sustainable livelihood, Rural infrastructure, Skill development, Women empowerment etc. and OIL's commitment to different flagship programs of Government of India like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Skill India, PM-CARES Fund, Transformation of Aspirational Districts etc.
CMD concluded by re-assuring all shareholders that, with OIL's brilliant track record and rich experience of over six decades shall continue relentlessly in the pursuit of its vision.
ऑयल इंसडया सलसमटेडनेअपनेउत्कृ ष्टकायष-सनष्पादन के िाथ18 फरिरी, 2021 को 62 गौरिशाली ििष पूरे ककए।
सिसिधीकरण रणनीसत के एक भाग के रूप,मेंकंपनी ने26 मार्ष, 2021 को नुमालीगढ़ ररफाइनरी सलसमटेड में अपनी सिस्िेदारी को बढ़ाकर80.16 प्रसतशत कर कदया। यि एक ईएंडपी कं पनी के रूपऑयलमें की कॉपोरेट यात्रा के सनणाषयक क्षणों में िे एक, जोथाइिेतेल औरगैि मूल्य श्ृंखलामेंिास्ति मेंलंबितएकीकृ त कं पनी बनाती िै।
भारत के माननीय प्रधान मंत्री, श्ी नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा22 फरिरी, 2021 को कं पनी की दोअििंरर्ात्मक पररयोजनाएं राष्ट्र को िमर्षपत की गईं।
मधुबन, सडब्रूगढ़ सजला, अिम मेंसडिाइड्रेशनिुसिधा औरबसिरूस्राि उपर्ार िंयंत्र पररयोजनाके िाथ िेकें डरीटैंक फामषको 490 करोड़ रुपये के सनिेशस्थासपत ककया गया।
अिम के माकु म के िेबेडा गांि132मेंकरोड़ रुपये के सनिेशगैि कं प्रेिर स्टेशनका सनमाषण ककया गया।
इि ििष10,561.45 करोड़ रुपये काराजस्ि और 1,741.59 करोड़ रुपयेकेकर पश्चात लाभ दजषकी।
सित्त ििष2020-21 के दौरानअब तक का िबिे असधक4655 करोड़ रुपये कापूंजीगत व्ययसनिेश ककयािै।
ििष के दौरान अब तक कािबिे असधक2डी भूकं पीय असधग्रिण13,103( एलके एम) और ििष के दौरान दूिरा
िबिेअसधक 3डी भूकं पीय असधग्रिण2,104( िगष ककमी)ककया गया।
ओएएलपी-V धलॉक (अिम में सिश्वनाथ सजला) में भूकं पीय डेटा असधग्रिण शुरू करनेपिलीिालीऑपरेटर बन
गई। कं पनीप्रसतबद्ध कायष कायषक्रम के अनुिारअिम केधेमाजी सजले में नॉथष बैंक ओएएलपी धलॉक में भूकं पीय असधग्रिण को पूरा करकेदेश में ककिी भी ओएएलपी धलॉक में भूकं पीय असधग्रिणकरनेपूरािाली पिली ऑपरेटर भी बन गई िै।
लगातार19िेंििष भारत के सनयंत्रक और मिालेखापरीक्षक िेअपने लेखाओं के सलए "शून्य" रटप्पसणयां प्रािहुई िैं।
सित्त ििष2020-21 में प्रधानमंत्री नागररक ििायताएिंआपातकालीन सस्थसत में राितकोि (PMCARES) के सलए 25.00 करोड़ रुपए का उल्लेखनीय योगदानदेकरकोसिड -19 मिामारी को प्रभािी ढंग िे रोकने के सलए पिल की। इिके अलािा, कं पनीकोसिड-19 मिामारी िे प्रभािी ढंग िेसनपटने के सलए सिसभन्न स्थानों पर स्िास््य िेिा के बुसनयादी ढांर्ेसिस्तारका करनेके अलािा ऑक्िीजन कम्प्प्रेिर, कॉन्िेंट्रेटरतथा ऑक्िीजन सिललडर प्रदान करने िेतुपीएिए ऑक्िीजन िंयंत्र स्थासपत कर रिी।िै
पूणषतयाप्रमासणत तथा िंभासित तेलएिंप्राकृ सतक गैि के भंडार के मामले में देश की दूिरी िबिे'निरत्नबड़ीराष्ट्रीय' अन्िेिण एिं उत्पादन पनीकं ऑयल इंसडया सलसमटेड(OIL) नेआज नोएडा में अपनेसनगसमत कायाषलय में62िीं िार्षिक िामान्य बैठक काआयोजन ककया। एजीएम की बैठकआभािी (िर्ुषअल)मंर् पर आयोसजत ककया गया, जो िमय की अभूतपूिषमांग के कारण आिश्यक था।
श्ी िुशील र्ंद्र समश्ा, अध्यक्ष एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकऔर सनदेशकोंएिंस्ितंत्र सनदेशकोंद्वारा िभी शेयरधारकों के स्िागत के िाथएजीएम की शुरुआतहुई।
शेयरधारकों को अपने िंबोधन, मेंअध्यक्ष एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकने सित्तीय ििष2020-21 को एक मित्िपूणष और ऐसतिासिक बताया, सजिमेंऑयल ने अपने असस्तत्ि के62 स्िर्षणम ििष पूरे ककए।26 मार्ष, 2021 का कदन ऑयल के सलए एक ऐसतिासिक कदन बन गया, सजि कदन ऑयल ने अपनी सिसिधीकरण रणनीसत के सिस्िे के रूप में नुमालीगढ़ ररफाइनरी सलसमटेडNRL( ) में अपनी सिस्िेदारी बढ़ाकर80.16 प्रसतशत कर कदया और इि प्रकार, ऑयल को िास्ति में लंबित एकीकृ त कं पनी बनाने की कदशा में मित्िपूणष कदम उठाए गए।
यि गिष की बातिै कक22 फरिरी, 2021 को जब भारत के माननीय प्रधान मंत्री श्ी नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा कं पनी की दो अििंर्नात्मकपररयोजनाओं को राष्ट्र को िमर्षपत ककया गया।
बाघजान कू पनंबर5 में दुभाषग्यपूणषधलोआउट की अिसध के दौरान िभी सितधारकों िे प्राि जबरदस्त िमथषनिेतु आभार जताया। कं पनी ने3 कदिंबर, 2020 को िफलतापूिषकु एं कोबंद करने, ककल करनेऔर पररत्याग करने िेतुतत्काल कदम उठाए।
इिके बाद, अध्यक्ष एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकने सित्त ििष2020-21 के मित्िपूणषमुख्य बातोंको िाझा ककया। इि ििष ऑयल ने10,561 करोड़ रुपये का राजस्ि और1,741.59 करोड़ रुपये के करपश्चात लाभ दजष की।कं पनी ने अिम में1 (एक) गैिभंडारकी खोज भी की और 2पी श्ेणी के तित1.16 का ररजिष ररप्लेिमेंट रेसशयोRRR()
िासिल ककया िै और लगातार एक िे असधक काबेितरआरआरआर बनाए रखा िै।
अध्यक्ष एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकने इि बात पर प्रकाश डालाकक ऑयल को ओपन एकरेज लाइिेंलिग पॉसलिीOALP( )
राउं ड के तित कु48,796ल िगष ककमी के कु ल क्षेत्र को किर करते हुए25कु (लपच्चीि) धलॉक प्रदान ककए गए िैं। येक्षेत्रफलअिम, अरुणार्ल प्रदेश, सत्रपुरा, नागालैंड, ओसड़शा, राजस्थान और अंडमानएिंके रल-कोंकण में अपतटीय क्षेत्रोंमें िैं। सडस्किर स्मॉल फील्ड राउं- II डके तित कं पनीनेसत्रपुरा 47( .23 िगष ककमी)में एकऔर के जी ऑफशोर 93( .90 िगष ककमी) मेंकएधलॉक प्राि ककए। इििेिंपूणषभारत में उपसस्थसत के िाथ-िाथ घरेलू ईएंडपी क्षेत्र को मित्िपूणष रूपफैिेलाने तथािफल अन्िेिण प्रयािों के माध्यम िे कं पनी के भसिष्य के सिकाि में मदद समलेगी। कं पनी अन्िेिणएिंसिकाि गसतसिसधयों को बढ़ािा देनेतथा तेलएिंगैि के उत्पादन को बढ़ाने के सलए कई अन्य पिल भी कर रिी िै।
सिदेशी पररर्ालन के िंबंध, अध्यक्षमें एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकने बतायाकक ऑयल का ईएंडपी पोटषफोसलयो रूि, अमेररका, िेनेजुएला, मोजासम्प्बक, नाइजीररया, बांग्लादेश, लीसबया और गैबॉन को किर करते हुए08 देशों में फै ला हुआ िै।2020-21 के दौरान, इन पररिंपसत्तयों मेंऑयल के भागीदारी सित के अनुरूप सिदेशी पररिंपसत्तयों िे उत्पादन2.10 एमएमटीओई रिा। कं पनी ने31.03.2021 तक TAAS-YuryakhNeftegazodobycha LLC (TYNGD) और िानकोनषफ्ट की519.4 समसलयन अमरीकी डालर की सिदेशी िंपसत्त के उत्पादन िे िंर्यी लाभांश प्राि ककया।
निीकरणीय यानी िौर और पिन ऊजाष िंयंत्रों के मामले,मेंअध्यक्ष एिंप्रबंध सनदेशकने बताया कक31 मार्ष, 2021 तक इन िंयंत्रों की कु ल स्थासपत क्षमता188.10 मेगािाट िै, सजिमें174.10 मेगािाट पिन पररयोजनाएं और14 मेगािाट िौर पररयोजनाएं शासमल िैं। इन पररिंपसत्तयों िे ििष के दौरान कु ल राजस्ि 123.08 करोड़ रुपयेअर्षजत हुए।
सिटी गैि सडस्ट्रीधयूशन(िीजीडी) के मोर्े परअध्यक्ष एिं प्रबंध सनदेशकने आगे बताया कक ििष के दौरान, िंयुक्त
उद्यम कं पनीएर्पीऑयल गैि प्राइिेट सलसमटेडHOGPL( ), सजिमेंऑयल तथा एर्पीिीएल की बराबर की
