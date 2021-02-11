Log in
OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Oil India : reports 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21

02/11/2021 | 11:44pm EST
11th February 2021

Noida

Press Release

OIL reports 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company, in its 519th Board Meeting held on 11th February, 2021 approved the Q3 and 9 M FY 2020-21 results. Details of Q3 and 9M FY 2020-21 results are as follows:

I.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q3 2020-21

Q3 2019-20

9M 2020-21

9M 2019-20

A. Financial

Total Income

Rs. Crores

2,497.24

3,087.37

6,651.84

10,064.99

Turnover

Rs. Crores

2,126.01

2,951.99

6,038.88

9,538.96

Net Profit

Rs. Crores

903.69

406.39

894.03

1,658.42

Earnings per share

Rs.

8.33

3.74

8.24

15.29

Adjusted EBITDA

Rs. Crores

744.09

1,232.25

2,037.47

4,430.77

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

%age

29.80%

39.91%

30.63%

44.02%

B.Crude oil Price

Crude oil Price Realization

USD/Barrel

44.09

63.27

38.98

63.62

Rs/Barrel

3,279

4,507

2,911

4,479

Ex Rate

Rs

74.38

71.23

74.67

70.40

C. Production*

Crude oil

MMT

0.748

0.747

2.247

2.376

Natural Gas

BCM

0.673

0.697

1.993

2.156

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.421

1.444

4.240

4.532

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.723

0.726

2.181

2.314

Natural Gas

BCM

0.586

0.598

1.714

1.872

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.309

1.324

3.895

4.186

*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.

II. Highlights:

  • OIL reported 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21 to Rs. 903.69 crore against PAT of Rs. 406.39 crore during Q3 2019-20. The PAT for 9M 2020-21 is Rs. 894.03 crore as compared to Rs.1658.42 crore during 9M 2019-20.

  • The financial performance during 9M 2020-21 was adversely affected due following reasons:

    • Reduction in average crude oil price for the 9M 2020-21 to USD 38.98/bbl from USD $ 63.62/bbl for 9M 2019-20. The decrease in price has led to decease in turnover by Rs.2,838 crore and profitability by Rs.1416 crore during 9M 2020-21.

    • Reduction in average natural gas price for the 9M 2020-21 to USD 2.19/mmbtu from USD 3.54/mmbtu for 9M 2019-20. The decrease in price has led to decease in turnover by Rs.625 crore and profitability by Rs.425 crore during 9M 2020-21.

    • Exceptional expenditure due to blowout in Baghjan Well.

  • The adjusted EBIDTA for 9M 2020-21 is Rs.2,037.47 Crore as against Rs.4,430.77 crore during 9M 2020-21. EBIDTA margin reduced to 30.63% as against 44.02% in 9M 2019-20.

  • Crude oil production for Q3 2020-21 has remained flat at 0.748 MMT as compared to 0.747 MMT during Q3 2019-20. natural gas production for Q3 2020-21 has marginally reduced to 673 MMSCM as compared to 697 MMSCM during Q3 2019-20

  • Crude oil and Natural gas production during 9M FY 2020-21 was 2.247 MMT and 1993 MMSCM respectively as compared to 2.376 MMT and 2156 MMSCM during the corresponding period in the previous year.

  • OIL has declared interim dividend of Rs. 3.50 per share for the FY 2020-21.

***

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 85 940 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
Net income 2021 10 020 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 50 702 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 130 B 1 789 M 1 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 680
Free-Float 33,5%
NameTitle
Sushil Chandra Mishra Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tangor Tapak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED11.64%1 785
CONOCOPHILLIPS18.15%63 883
CNOOC LIMITED21.31%50 624
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.73%35 125
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.85%30 786
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.30%28 656
