Oil India : reports 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21

11th February 2021

Noida

Press Release

OIL reports 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company, in its 519th Board Meeting held on 11th February, 2021 approved the Q3 and 9 M FY 2020-21 results. Details of Q3 and 9M FY 2020-21 results are as follows:

I.

Performance:

II. Highlights:

 OIL reported 122.37% increase in PAT for Q3 of 2020-21 to Rs. 903.69 crore against PAT of Rs. 406.39 crore during Q3 2019-20. The PAT for 9M 2020-21 is Rs. 894.03 crore as compared to Rs.1658.42 crore during 9M 2019-20.

 The financial performance during 9M 2020-21 was adversely affected due following reasons:  Reduction in average crude oil price for the 9M 2020-21 to USD 38.98/bbl from USD $ 63.62/bbl for 9M 2019-20. The decrease in price has led to decease in turnover by Rs.2,838 crore and profitability by Rs.1416 crore during 9M 2020-21.

 Reduction in average natural gas price for the 9M 2020-21 to USD 2.19/mmbtu from USD 3.54/mmbtu for 9M 2019-20. The decrease in price has led to decease in turnover by Rs.625 crore and profitability by Rs.425 crore during 9M 2020-21.

 Exceptional expenditure due to blowout in Baghjan Well.

 The adjusted EBIDTA for 9M 2020-21 is Rs.2,037.47 Crore as against Rs.4,430.77 crore during 9M 2020-21. EBIDTA margin reduced to 30.63% as against 44.02% in 9M 2019-20.

 Crude oil production for Q3 2020-21 has remained flat at 0.748 MMT as compared to 0.747 MMT during Q3 2019-20. natural gas production for Q3 2020-21 has marginally reduced to 673 MMSCM as compared to 697 MMSCM during Q3 2019-20

 Crude oil and Natural gas production during 9M FY 2020-21 was 2.247 MMT and 1993 MMSCM respectively as compared to 2.376 MMT and 2156 MMSCM during the corresponding period in the previous year.